“Biyahe ni Drew”
features E. Samar farmers’ products
|
GTV’s
“Biyahe ni Drew” features the squash canton noodles and
crackers produced by the San Miguel Farmers Association in
Hernani, Eastern Samar.
By
LEMUELL SETH TONOG,
DAR Eastern Samar
August 22, 2023
HERNANI, Eastern Samar
– Watch out for the episode of “Biyahe ni Drew” featuring this
picturesque town in the island of Samar.
Among those that will be
featured in the said episode of the travel documentary show, hosted
by Drew Arellano (Andrew James Arellano in real life) and aired
every Sunday at 8:25 in the evening over GTV, are the canton noodles
and crackers made from squash by an agrarian reform beneficiaries
organization (ARBO).
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Glicerio Camenforte shared that while
Arellano was going around the different beach locations and
savouring local foods, he noticed the San Miguel Farmers
Association’s (SMFA’s) squash noodles and crackers and got
interested on them. Eventually, Arellano joined SMFA president,
Bernardina Docong, in the process of making the ARBO’s products,
said Camenforte.
Arellano shared, “Laking
DAR (Department of Agrarian Reform) din po ako.” “Palagi po akong
dinadala ng lolo ko sa kanyang opisina sa DAR noong sya ay
nagtratrabaho pa,” he added.
SMFA was organized by the
DAR in 2014, after super Typhoon Yolanda devastated many parts of
Eastern Visayas, to be able to avail of various assistance. At the
moment, according to Camenforte, SMFA has 50 members already who are
all agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).
Docong meanwhile
disclosed: “In 2018, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)
trained us in making squash noodles and crackers.” “It also provided
us with the materials and equipment needed in the production,” she
added.
This episode of “Biyahe ni
Drew” will be aired either on the last week of August or early part
of September this year.