SFDEO implements two farm-to-market roads

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

August 24, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office will implement two Farm-to-Market Roads (FMRs) in convergence with the Department of Agriculture with a total contract amount of P22.56 million.

One of the FMR project is the concreting of Brgy. San Jose to Barangay Langoyon in Calbayog City. This will span 0.4 km of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a 6.1-meter width. It has a contract amount of P12.75 million.

On the other hand, another concreting will be constructed with a legth of 0.165 km and width of 6.1 meters of PCCP in Barangay Quezon to Barangay San Isidro. This has a contract amount of P9.81 million.