SFDEO implements two
farm-to-market roads
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 24, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office will implement two
Farm-to-Market Roads (FMRs) in convergence with the Department of
Agriculture with a total contract amount of P22.56 million.
One of the FMR project is
the concreting of Brgy. San Jose to Barangay Langoyon in Calbayog
City. This will span 0.4 km of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP)
with a 6.1-meter width. It has a contract amount of P12.75 million.
On the other hand, another
concreting will be constructed with a legth of 0.165 km and width of
6.1 meters of PCCP in Barangay Quezon to Barangay San Isidro. This
has a contract amount of P9.81 million.
Farmers from said
barangays can gain better prices and broader reach for their
products once these projects are completed. The constructed roads
will also allow farmers to travel their products such as “copra” and
rootcrops to be delivered with ease to the nearest market.