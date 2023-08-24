Delicious fruit products from the Philippines are best-sellers in the EU market

The Appeal of Bananas
from the Philippines are best-sellers in the EU market
August 24 2023
MAKATI CITY – The
relaxed charm of fourth-generation farmer 35-year-old Raymund Aaron
does not show the hard work he puts into successfully running his
small family business of manufacturing food products.
The company Villa Socorro
Farm and their factory are situated in Pagsanjan, Laguna province,
south-east of Manila.
The self-styled 'Banana
Chief' of this social enterprise, Raymund, oversees the production
and marketing of the company's famous banana chips.
He inherited his passion
for agriculture and farming from his father, incorporating a streak
of his own.
Right after obtaining a
Bachelor of Science in Management from Ateneo de Manila University
in 2009, Raymund joined the budding family business.
"I wanted to be an
entrepreneur for as long as I can remember. We used to grow bananas
on our land in Pagsanjan, and so, after graduating, doing business
using bananas seemed the perfect fit," Raymund shared.
An indirect start
The idea of exporting came
through his father's work in marketing for a multinational company,
which inspired him to engage in international business.
Starting off in 2008 with
an initial capitalization of P5 million, the company produced banana
chips, with the first export in 2014 to the United States.
The Health Safety
Certification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a
requirement of the Philippine authorities, was obtained in 2012,
which further added credibility to the business as an exporter.
"We began exporting
indirectly through a local company that expressed interest in
distributing our products to buyers there."
Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI) helps reach Europe
Raymund, a regular at the
Philippine government’s DTI business matching events, recently
returned from a similar event held in Dubai coinciding with Gulfood
2023.
Regular participation in
business networking events and seminars since 2015 has provided
valuable knowledge and insights on export market access, including
the European Union (EU).
Be it the DTI or the
Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM)
handling the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines, the
biggest international food trade show in the country, he always
found participation in the trade fairs to be beneficial.
"You never knew who you
would meet. I always carried samples of my products along." At one
such event arranged by the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB),
Raymund established a connection with the Philippines’ diplomatic
mission in Switzerland. Soon, samples from Villa Socorro reached a
few Swiss companies with the help of this link.
The products were a hit
with one distribution company. By the end of 2019, a 20-foot
container with 1,000 boxes that cost USD14,000 has been shipped to
Switzerland. "It was support from the EMB that helped us pursue
direct exports to Europe. We made our first link through them."
Recognizing the support he
received, Raymund is always willing to share his skills and
knowledge with other entrepreneurs and to contribute to local DTI
capacity-building initiatives.
Why the EU?
The EU appears to be a
lucrative market for the company as Raymund gradually expands the
product range by including sweet potato chips and corn snacks. About
80% of total current revenue comes from exports, while 20% comes
from sales at hotels, restaurants, canteens, airports, kiosks, and
selected supermarkets in the Philippines.
Villa Socorro's exports to
Europe are at 5%, with buyers in Switzerland, Norway and EU member
state the Netherlands. Raymund wants to increase business with
Europe, specifically with EU member states, which he regards as the
best destinations for healthy organic food products made from
tropical fruits.
"It is a market that is
willing to pay a premium for natural products."
EU buyers' requirements
Raymund's drive to grow
specifically in the EU market is evident in his readiness to comply
with the necessary requirements.
The REX number to avail of
the EU Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme to
export tariff-free to the EU was obtained on the recommendation of
the buyers to strengthen the business.
The Registered Exporter
System (REX) is a self-certification system wherein the origin of
goods is declared by economic operators themselves by means of
so-called statements about origin. To be entitled to make out a
statement of origin, an economic operator must be registered in a
database by the competent authorities. The economic operator then
becomes a "registered exporter."
Product and packaging
development were also adjusted. There is a shift to use a more
natural Brown Muscovado Sugar to suit customer preferences in the EU.
The company also created a
sub-brand, Farmony, to market its products in the EU. "Farmony
creates harmony between farmers, manufacturers, and consumers. Our
existing brand, Villa Socorro Farm Sabanana Banana Chips, really
targets Filipinos or people looking for Filipino products. We
created Farmony to have a product that can easily blend on the
shelves of the EU market," Raymund shared.
Social entrepreneur
Being on a farm allowed
Raymund to become a social entrepreneur. He understands well the
needs of the farmer.
To support banana farmers
around his family plantation, Raymund buys 98% of the fruit from the
community that he fondly refers to as “partner-farmers."
"We buy bananas from more
than 200 farmers in a radius of 5km around our farm. We only plant
2% of the bananas that we use for banana chips," he shared. By
processing 600,000 tons of bananas every year, he provides the local
farmers with a market for their produce.
He considers himself lucky
that things fell into place, enabling him to give back to the
community that helped him get to where he is today.
Gearing up for the future
"I am still here. I look
forward to expanding our business. Sticking with the snacks theme,
we're looking at making use of the abundant farm produce in our
region and the rest of the Philippines to create fun and healthy
snacks.
Raymund is determined to
transform the business into a reliable food company by creating an
entire line of banana products and drawing in loyal customers at
home and abroad.
