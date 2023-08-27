Samar farmers visit
Leyte farm
By
SARAH JANE ALVAREZ,
DAR-Samar
August 27, 2023
SAN JORGE, Samar –
Twenty-four farmer-members of an agrarian reform beneficiaries
organization (ARBO) from this town visited the Villaconzoilo Farm in
Jaro, Leyte on August 18, 2023 for their benchmarking activity.
The educational tour of
Buenavista Integrated Farmers Association (BIFA) is part of the
learning sessions under Farm Business School (FBS) being conducted
by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to teach the participants
the process of benchmarking.
According to Din Jeruel
Pagliawan, DAR Samar Provincial Office’s FBS alternate point person
and one of the resource speakers, “The conduct of benchmarking is
crucial as it enables the participants to compare and observe the
performance of a successful farm and learn how to apply the
different practices to their own farms.” “We chose Villaconzoilo
Farm for this activity because it offered various commodities
wherein our agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) can acquire
knowledge and techniques on production not limited to vegetables
alone,” said Pagliawan.
The participants were
toured around the farm exposing them to organic fertilizer
production, beekeeping, herbs, horticulture, greenhouse nursery, and
poultry raising.
One of the participants,
Jolito Verzoza, 63, said they learned a lot from that benchmarking
activity. He stressed that they learned more about farming
techniques including livestock raising. “We will share these
learnings with the other members of our organization during our
weekly and monthly meetings,” Verzoza added.
Buenavista Integrated
Farmers Association (BIFA), based in Barangay Buenavista-I is some
six kilometers away from the town proper, has 35 members, most of
them are ARBs, according to Municipal Agrarian Reform Program
Officer (MARPO), Ricardo Flor.
Farm Business School (FBS)
is one of the training programs extended by the DAR to ARBOs to
educate them of timely and appropriate marketing strategies for them
to become entrepreneurs.
Buenavista Integrated
Farmers Association (BIFA) started their FBS in March this year and
will have their graduation at the end of this month.