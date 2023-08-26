Three MPBs built in
barangays of Calbayog City
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
August 26, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
According to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First
DEO, the construction of three (3) multipurpose buildings in the
First District of Samar has already been completed. The total
revised contract amount was P14.57 million, funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) 2022.
Two (2) of the structures
are two-storey barangay halls in Brgy Obrero and Brgy Obo-ob (P4.95
million and P4.89 million, respectively). Both buildings have PWD
ramp with safety rails, restrooms, and an open-plan area that will
be used for future workstations. The MPB will serve as the office of
the barangay officers as well as a meeting space for the Sangguniang
Barangay.
Furthermore, a P4.72
million-MPB was constructed in Brgy Dawo to serve as a community
covered court. Within a 315 square-meter structure are lamp lights,
long span roofing, and concrete flooring. This building will provide
a more favorable and comfortable location for social and community
events for residents. Furthermore, this will be used for community
education, sports, and other recreational activities.