Three MPBs built in barangays of Calbayog City

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

August 26, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – According to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First DEO, the construction of three (3) multipurpose buildings in the First District of Samar has already been completed. The total revised contract amount was P14.57 million, funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2022.

Two (2) of the structures are two-storey barangay halls in Brgy Obrero and Brgy Obo-ob (P4.95 million and P4.89 million, respectively). Both buildings have PWD ramp with safety rails, restrooms, and an open-plan area that will be used for future workstations. The MPB will serve as the office of the barangay officers as well as a meeting space for the Sangguniang Barangay.