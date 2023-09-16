DTI Chief Pascual
highlights Philippine investment opportunities at Milken Asia Summit
in Singapore
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
September 16, 2023
SINGAPORE –
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual
highlighted the Philippines' readiness to welcome global investors,
emphasizing the nation's strategic trade policies and investment
priorities at the 10th Milken Institute Asia Summit held on
September 14 in Singapore.
During the panel entitled
"Global Overview: Illuminating Pathways Through Complexities,"
Pascual spotlighted the Philippines as a burgeoning hub for global
investments, emphasizing the nation's strategic focus on sectors
such as telecom, media, technology, semiconductor, aerospace, and
healthcare. He identified these sectors to be the key drivers for
the Philippines to enhance its participation in the global value
chain.
The DTI chief shared that
the Philippines is one of the fastest-growing economies globally in
the last two decades, securing a pipeline of big-ticket investments
exceeding the initial target under the Marcos Jr. administration.
Despite facing some setbacks due to various external headwinds, he
shared that this led the Board of Investments to increase the target
from the original USD 17 billion to USD 26 billion.
Further, he shared that
the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
(RCEP), coupled with the revitalized and forward-thinking Philippine
Export Development Plan (PEDP), sets a promising trajectory to
bolster the nation's position in the global market. He also
explained that the administration is working on industry-specific
and firm-centric plans to ensure the development of trade policies
in the country.
Additionally, he
underscored the pivotal role of micro, small, and medium enterprises
(MSMEs) in the Philippine economy, referring to them as the
"backbone" and "lifeblood" of the country.
“We're doing a lot of
things to introduce digitalization in their operations,” the DTI
Chief cited, highlighting the government's concerted efforts to
foster digital transformation.
Secretary Pascual shared
that as part of this digital shift, the DTI launched a Philippine
E-commerce Platform to expand the market reach of small businesses,
both nationally and globally. He also emphasized the establishment
of a center for artificial intelligence, designed to serve the needs
of both small and large businesses in optimizing the application of
AI in their operations.
The trade and industry
chief also shared the implementation of an Industry 4.0 pilot
factory aimed at equipping businesses, especially MSMEs, with the
knowledge to integrate new technologies into their operations.
In line with this, he
cited that the government is revisiting the legal framework
governing Internet transactions through the introduction of the
Internet Transaction Act, which seeks to protect consumers and
facilitate the participation of small businesses in the digital
economy. He also linked these to the efforts of harmonizing national
regulations with regional and international standards, including the
recently launched Digital Economy Framework Agreement in Jakarta.
Further, Secretary Pascual
highlighted the young Filipino population, with a median age of 25
and a significant presence in the IT and business process
outsourcing sectors, which stands as a driving force in the nation's
transition into the digital economy. Pascual also cited the emerging
field of cybersecurity as a potential industry that presents both a
new challenge and an opportunity that should be developed by the
government.
“We're trying our best to
develop the capability of our young population," the DTI Chief
added, in response to the growing global demand for cybersecurity
experts.
The Trade Chief also
highlighted the proactive strategy of the government in pursuing
free trade agreements (FTAs), including the recently concluded one
with South Korea, as part of the country’s broader strategy to
expand its market access, particularly for exports. The DTI Chief
also stated that the administration is optimistic on its goal of
becoming a middle-income country in the next two to three years.
In addition to trade and
investment efforts, he affirmed that the government remains
dedicated to ensuring food security for the Filipino population.
Through the DTI’s Three-Year Food Logistics Action Agenda, the
current administration aims to reduce the friction from farm gate to
the consumer to ensure the availability, accessibility, and
affordability of food for Filipinos.
In closing, the DTI Chief
underscored, “The Philippines warmly welcomes businesses and
investors. Our trade policies are designed to facilitate a secure
and seamless exchange of goods and services, emphasizing critical
aspects like consumer protection, privacy, and intellectual property
rights. Through collaboration between the public and private
sectors, we can create a harmonized and cohesive global trade
environment."
The panel moderated by
Pamela Mar, the Managing Director of the Digital Standards
Initiative at the International Chamber of Commerce, brought
together a distinguished group of speakers. These include Natalie
Black, United Kingdom’s Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific; Gargee
Ghosh, President of Global Policy and Advocacy at the Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation; and, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of
Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia. The discussion centered on
the new opportunities and complexities emerging in the global
post-pandemic period, with a focus on driving success, innovation,
and rebuilding a spirit of global collaboration.
The Milken Asia Summit is
a prestigious event known for gathering the world's most influential
leaders and thinkers that continues to foster dialogues that shape
the future of Asia and the world. It features a roster of
high-profile speakers including global policymakers, industry
leaders, and financial experts.