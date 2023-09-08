News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
DTI rolls out the Rice on Wheels Program in coordination with Bulacan rice millers and traders

By DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
September 8, 2023

NOVALICHES, Quezon City – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in coordination with Bulacan rice millers and traders, will officially roll out the “Rice on Wheels Program for Retailers” to ensure the availability of affordable regular and well-milled rice to the general public. Through this caravan, the DTI targets to supply retailers in the public market with affordable rice stock.

Rice on Wheels ProgramSecretary Fred Pascual said, “The DTI will work closely with different government agencies and private stakeholders to ensure that Filipino families will be able to access affordable rice during the implementation of Executive Order No. 39. We will continue to find ways and means to work with the private sector to stabilize the supply and price of rice in the market.”

Before the roll-out in different public markets on 11 September 2023, the DTI spearheaded a simultaneous dry-run today, 8 September 2023, in public markets located in Makati, Parañaque, and Manila City, with the launch in Quezon City. Through the Rice on Wheels for Retailers, Bulacan rice millers and traders wanted to show support to EO 39, and this temporary price stabilization measure of the government is workable. During the roll-out in Brgy. Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City, the Bulacan Rice Millers and Traders brought a supply of 12,500 kilos to be sold.

Further, as part of the ongoing efforts to address the concerns on the implementation of E.O. No. 39, financial aid will also be distributed by DSWD to small retailers beginning tomorrow.

The DTI assures the public of its relentless pursuit of providing affordable rice as we nurture a stronger, more accessible market for all. Through a whole-of-government approach, the DTI will continuously collaborate with different government agencies and private stakeholders to ensure the availability of affordable rice supply for all.

 

 