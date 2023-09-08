DTI rolls out the Rice
on Wheels Program in coordination with Bulacan rice millers and
traders
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
September 8, 2023
NOVALICHES, Quezon City
– The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in coordination
with Bulacan rice millers and traders, will officially roll out the
“Rice on Wheels Program for Retailers” to ensure the availability of
affordable regular and well-milled rice to the general public.
Through this caravan, the DTI targets to supply retailers in the
public market with affordable rice stock.
Secretary
Fred Pascual said, “The DTI will work closely with different
government agencies and private stakeholders to ensure that Filipino
families will be able to access affordable rice during the
implementation of Executive Order No. 39. We will continue to find
ways and means to work with the private sector to stabilize the
supply and price of rice in the market.”
Before the roll-out in
different public markets on 11 September 2023, the DTI spearheaded a
simultaneous dry-run today, 8 September 2023, in public markets
located in Makati, Parañaque, and Manila City, with the launch in
Quezon City. Through the Rice on Wheels for Retailers, Bulacan rice
millers and traders wanted to show support to EO 39, and this
temporary price stabilization measure of the government is workable.
During the roll-out in Brgy. Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City, the
Bulacan Rice Millers and Traders brought a supply of 12,500 kilos to
be sold.
Further, as part of the
ongoing efforts to address the concerns on the implementation of E.O.
No. 39, financial aid will also be distributed by DSWD to small
retailers beginning tomorrow.
The DTI assures the public
of its relentless pursuit of providing affordable rice as we nurture
a stronger, more accessible market for all. Through a
whole-of-government approach, the DTI will continuously collaborate
with different government agencies and private stakeholders to
ensure the availability of affordable rice supply for all.