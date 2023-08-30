PSA turns over 2022 CBMS data to the local government of the municipality of Pintuyan, Southern Leyte

By PSA-8

August 30, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (RSSO 08) and its Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) -Southern Leyte, turned over today the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) results to the Local Government of the Municipality of Pintuyan, Southern Leyte. The Data Turnover Ceremony (DTC) marks a significant milestone for the municipality.

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa, in his recorded message thanked the LGU for its full support in the CBMS implementation. He also emphasized the relevance of the CBMS results in their program formulation, particularly those that were geared toward alleviating the poverty situation of its populace. He encouraged the local officials to turn data into meaningful action and make CBMS an integral part of their governance framework.

PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante in her opening message commended the Municipality of Pintuyan for covering all barangays in the CBMS implementation. Pintuyan is the 3rd municipality in the province to conduct the 2022 CBM DTC. She also mentioned that with the CBMS updated and disaggregated data up to the barangay level is now available as basis in the design of appropriate programs and projects for the populace. Director Perante also took the opportunity to thank the enumerators, processors, supervisors and barangay officials who all contributed to the success of CBMS.

Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Ms. Imelda Jarabe of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, who also graced the activity, recognized the relevance of CBMS specially in the upcoming Barangay Development Planning Formulation activity. Recognizing its importance two of their staff were assigned as CBMS focal persons.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Provincial Director Rey Noel R. Collera in his recorded message reaffirmed its commitment in the CBMS implementation. He emphasized that with the shared vision of becoming a data driven community, the voice of the constituents will be amplified and be given appropriate action. Data from CBMS will serve as catalyst of change if the responsibility and challenges of CBMS are embraced by the community and its officials for the well- being of everyone.

PSA RSSO 8 Chief Statistical Specialist Mae R. Almonte presented the 2022 CBMS highlights for the Municipality of Pintuyan on the following: basic services such as access to electricity, internet, main sources of water, service level of toilet facility, households’ perception on safety when walking alone in the community, household food insecurity experience in the past 12 months socio-demographic characteristics, education, reasons for not continuing school, education facilities, labor force and employment, barangay health facilities, housing units characteristics and disaster preparedness.

Pintuyan Municipal Mayor Ricarte Amper Estrella and his local officials symbolically accepted the CBMS data. In his message he thanked PSA for the successful conduct of CBMS in their municipality. With the results, the municipality is now guided as to where to focus its programs specially the vulnerable sector of the community.

Ms. Moncher A. Bardos, Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator (MPDC) of Pintuyan, shared the plans and programs that will utilize and ensure the security of CBMS data, to wit: formulation of programs for social protection, health services, economics, disaster risk reduction program, preparation of Comprehensive Land Used Plan (CLUP), Barangay Development Planning Workshop and other plans required of the municipality.

Further, Pintuyan Municipal Civil Registrar Lolito B. Aboy together with Mayor Estrella and PSA Regional Director Perante awarded the Certificates of Livebirth in Security Paper (SECPA) to PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP) beneficiaries. It was noted that one of the beneficiaries is aged 102 years old. The beneficiaries and local officials expressed their gratitude for this program of PSA.

In closing, Chief Statistical Specialist of PSO Leyte Eutemio Llevado, Jr. thanked everyone for the support which contributed to the success of CBMS implementation in the province. Supervising Statistical Specialist Elissa P. Carbonilla described the LGU’s CBMS journey as smooth and successful even though there were bumps along the way. The success was made possible because of the strong support and cooperation of all the local officials of the municipality.