PSA turns over 2022
CBMS data to the local government of the municipality of Pintuyan,
Southern Leyte
By
PSA-8
August 30, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII (RSSO 08) and its Provincial Statistical Office (PSO)
-Southern Leyte, turned over today the 2022 Community-Based
Monitoring System (CBMS) results to the Local Government of the
Municipality of Pintuyan, Southern Leyte. The Data Turnover Ceremony
(DTC) marks a significant milestone for the municipality.
National Statistician and
Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa, in his recorded
message thanked the LGU for its full support in the CBMS
implementation. He also emphasized the relevance of the CBMS results
in their program formulation, particularly those that were geared
toward alleviating the poverty situation of its populace. He
encouraged the local officials to turn data into meaningful action
and make CBMS an integral part of their governance framework.
PSA RSSO 8 Regional
Director Wilma A. Perante in her opening message commended the
Municipality of Pintuyan for covering all barangays in the CBMS
implementation. Pintuyan is the 3rd municipality in the province to
conduct the 2022 CBM DTC. She also mentioned that with the CBMS
updated and disaggregated data up to the barangay level is now
available as basis in the design of appropriate programs and
projects for the populace. Director Perante also took the
opportunity to thank the enumerators, processors, supervisors and
barangay officials who all contributed to the success of CBMS.
Municipal Local Government
Operations Officer Ms. Imelda Jarabe of the Department of the
Interior and Local Government, who also graced the activity,
recognized the relevance of CBMS specially in the upcoming Barangay
Development Planning Formulation activity. Recognizing its
importance two of their staff were assigned as CBMS focal persons.
The Department of
Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Provincial Director
Rey Noel R. Collera in his recorded message reaffirmed its
commitment in the CBMS implementation. He emphasized that with the
shared vision of becoming a data driven community, the voice of the
constituents will be amplified and be given appropriate action. Data
from CBMS will serve as catalyst of change if the responsibility and
challenges of CBMS are embraced by the community and its officials
for the well- being of everyone.
PSA RSSO 8 Chief
Statistical Specialist Mae R. Almonte presented the 2022 CBMS
highlights for the Municipality of Pintuyan on the following: basic
services such as access to electricity, internet, main sources of
water, service level of toilet facility, households’ perception on
safety when walking alone in the community, household food
insecurity experience in the past 12 months socio-demographic
characteristics, education, reasons for not continuing school,
education facilities, labor force and employment, barangay health
facilities, housing units characteristics and disaster preparedness.
Pintuyan Municipal Mayor
Ricarte Amper Estrella and his local officials symbolically accepted
the CBMS data. In his message he thanked PSA for the successful
conduct of CBMS in their municipality. With the results, the
municipality is now guided as to where to focus its programs
specially the vulnerable sector of the community.
Ms. Moncher A. Bardos,
Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator (MPDC) of Pintuyan,
shared the plans and programs that will utilize and ensure the
security of CBMS data, to wit: formulation of programs for social
protection, health services, economics, disaster risk reduction
program, preparation of Comprehensive Land Used Plan (CLUP),
Barangay Development Planning Workshop and other plans required of
the municipality.
Further, Pintuyan
Municipal Civil Registrar Lolito B. Aboy together with Mayor
Estrella and PSA Regional Director Perante awarded the Certificates
of Livebirth in Security Paper (SECPA) to PhilSys Birth Registration
Assistance Project (PBRAP) beneficiaries. It was noted that one of
the beneficiaries is aged 102 years old. The beneficiaries and local
officials expressed their gratitude for this program of PSA.
In closing, Chief
Statistical Specialist of PSO Leyte Eutemio Llevado, Jr. thanked
everyone for the support which contributed to the success of CBMS
implementation in the province. Supervising Statistical Specialist
Elissa P. Carbonilla described the LGU’s CBMS journey as smooth and
successful even though there were bumps along the way. The success
was made possible because of the strong support and cooperation of
all the local officials of the municipality.
CBMS is an organized
technology-based system of collecting, processing and validating
necessary disaggregated data that may be used for local planning,
program implementation, and impact monitoring while empowering
communities to participate the process. It involves the generation
of data at the local level, which serves as basis in targeting
households for government programs geared towards poverty
alleviation and economic development.