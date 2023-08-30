Rural Missionaries of
Philippines: Can we get back to our ministries?
Press Release
August 30, 2023
QUEZON CITY – For
more than two years, the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines is
unable to access their funds in the bank and use them for their
mission activities. Fifteen bank accounts in total -- four of the
Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) and eleven of the RMP-Northern
Mindanao -- are currently subject of a civil forfeiture case pursued
by the government, that wrongfully alleged that these funds are
being used for terrorism financing. Today begins the presentation of
the RMP for its defense on the case being heard by the Executive
Judge of Manila, who is concurrently the presiding judge of Manila
Regional Trial Court Branch 18, Carolina C. Icasiano-Sison.
“These trumped-up charges
have been difficult to bear for us rural missionaries. Our hearts
are committed to service with the poor. These false charges by the
National Investigation Coordinating Agency (NICA) have been a
significant burden for us. We long to enjoy the freedom to help the
most marginalized and under-served farmers, farmworkers, indigenous
peoples, and fisherfolk,” said the Rural Missionaries of of the
Philippines Leadership Team.
“Many communities rely on
the accompaniment and development services of the RMP. From peasants
in the mountains of Negros to fisherfolk on the shores of Rizal,
rural missionaries have been integral in helping many marginalized
communities. The poor are the ones suffering the most from the
attacks on RMP,” said Fernando Hicap of Pamalakaya-Pilipinas.
“Don’t they know that
Rural Missionaries are trying to address the roots of armed conflict
in rural areas? The Rural Missionaries were at the forefront of
rural health programs. Three Catholic nuns of RMP founded the
Community-Based Health Program in 1973. RMP priests, nuns, and lay
missionaries are some of the most selfless and noble persons you can
meet. It is ridiculous to accuse them of financing or supporting
terrorism,” said Dr. Leni Jara of the Council for Health and
Development.
The national office of the
RMP, aided by their legal team, will present its defense over the
next weeks in order to prove that funds from projects have been used
properly and audited closely, and that none of these were used by
either RMP or RMP-NMR to help or finance terrorism.
“Today is the first time
that we begin to present the evidence in our defense. We have been
maliciously accused for several years already. Our ministry as Rural
Missionaries is simple and straightforward - we are missionaries who
help. These fabricated charges deny the poorest of our ministries
and deny us our freedom to help the rural poor,” added the RMP
Leadership Team.
“The State, with its
counter-insurgency program through the ‘whole of nation approach’
and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC),
is using terrorism legislation to attempt to persecute and falsely
label progressive organizations as supporters of terrorism, thus,
vilifying them and denying human rights and civil liberties. The
false allegations against RMP are one of the ‘test cases’ for this
new type of malicious attack,” said Cristina Palabay of Karapatan.
Supporters gathered in
vigil outside the Manila RTC, ringing bells to illustrate that the
evidence against RMP is fabricated. Vowing to let truth and freedom
ring, Church people and leaders from people’s organizations who had
partnered with RMP through the years delivered messages of support
and appreciation for the 54 years that RMP has served the Filipino
people.
“We hold on with cast-iron
certainty that God is with us. God’s mission serves His most loved
creatures who are on the margins of our society. Stand by us and let
our God-given fighting spirit, talent and mission to serve the least
of our sisters and brothers be offered back to God. We cannot but be
faithful to our prophetic mission for God and His people,” said the
RMP Leadership team.