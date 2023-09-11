CARMMA condemns DepEd’s
whitewashing of Marcos dictatorship in Matatag curriculum
A press statement by the Campaign
Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA)
September 11, 2023
Allow us to reiterate a
basic historical fact: the two-decade rule of President Ferdinand
Marcos Sr. is a dictatorship. The culpability of the crimes against
the Filipino people during that dark and bloody period in our
history rests primarily on the Marcoses.
We at the Campaign Against
the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law flag and condemn in the
strongest possible terms the Department of Education’s shameless
scheme to whitewash and distort our history with its September 6,
2023 memo to change “Diktadurang Marcos” to “Diktadura” in the Grade
6 Araling Panlipunan curriculum of the newly-launched Matatag
curriculum.
It is now undeniable that
historical distortion and mass disinformation are being raised to
the institutional level. The Marcos Jr. administration is no longer
hiding behind its army of online trolls and spin doctors; education
is now miseducation. Semantically divorcing the Marcoses from the
term “dictatorship” – in a curriculum, no less – is obviously a
calculated and sinister plot to absolve the Marcoses of their
brutalities during their despotic rule, especially among our youth.
Who is ultimately
responsible for the murders, torture, illegal incarceration, and
disappearances of thousands of activists, among them youth leaders,
during martial law? Who signed the orders to dissolve Congress and
for the military to take over media outlets 50 years ago on
September 21, 1972? Who ultimately benefitted from the plunder of
our nation’s coffers, burdening Filipinos with debt that will be
paid by generations to come? The answer to these questions are
simple: the Marcoses.
Hence, the compound term
“Marcos dictatorship” is different from merely calling the period a
“dictatorship” alone. How would the people and particularly the
children know who was responsible for the plunder and atrocities of
martial law if Marcos is not named? He cannot be Voldemort, he who
must not be named! The Marcos dictatorship is a truth that cannot be
and should not be denied. It is a truth as well that the people rose
in defiance against the Marcos dictatorship that eventually led to
their overthrow in the 1986 People Power uprising.
This brazen assault on
truth at the cultural level goes hand-in-hand and with the huge
so-called confidential and intelligence funds being greedily gobbled
up by Department of Education Secretary and Vice President Sara
Duterte – the spending of which, cannot be scrutinized publicly, and
will most likely be for surveilling, harassing, and threatening
educators and students who will defy this directive to distort
history.
We call on all
freedom-loving Filipinos, especially our teachers and students to
denounce this deplorable ploy by the Department of Education to
distort history and miseducate the youth. We enjoin all to continue
holding the Marcoses and their cronies and allies accountable for
their crimes against the Filipino people. Remembering is resistance,
and we will never forget.