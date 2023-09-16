ICHRP welcomes
acquittal of Maria Ressa in Philippine tax evasion case
A press statement by the
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP)
September 16, 2023
The International
Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) welcomes
journalist and Nobel Prize recipient Maria Ressa’s acquittal from a
Philippine tax evasion case. The decision was promulgated by the
Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 157 on September 12.
“Ressa’s acquittal serves
not just a victory for Philippine news website Rappler, but also for
journalism and democracy at large. This legal triumph proves the
politically motivated character of the charges, which sought to
silence those who were critical of the grave human rights violations
of the Duterte administration,” said Peter Murphy, Chairperson of
the ICHRP Global Council.
“While we welcome this
development, in no way does it absolve the Duterte government of the
crimes it perpetrated against the Philippine press. It must be
remembered that his administration was openly hostile to the media,
resulting in countless attacks on journalists and on press freedom,”
continued Murphy.
It should be noted that
while Ressa and Rappler have emerged victorious on their fifth and
last tax evasion case, Rappler still faces two charges – an appeal
on its closure order before the Philippine Court of Appeals, and a
pending appeal on a cyber libel case before the Philippine Supreme
Court. Under Ressa's leadership, Rappler was consistently critical
of Duterte’s policies, especially his infamous “war on drugs”. This
attracted the administration’s ire and prompted a string of legal
attacks intended to silence and intimidate all journalists critical
of his brutal regime.
Ressa’s acquittal is a
small but important victory among the numerous cases of attacks
against the press under the Duterte government. As documented by
INVESTIGATE PH, his government saw the killing of 23 journalists,
the shutdown of free-to-air broadcasts by media giant ABS-CBN, and
the threat to sue Philippine Daily Inquirer journalist Tetch Torres-Tupas
over her report on 2 indigenous peoples who were the first to be
charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
This war on dissent has
continued with no let up under the Marcos Jr. government. Some of
the prominent cases include the brutal slay of broadcaster Percy
Lapid on October 3, 2022, the ambush which led to the killing of
editorial cartoonist Benharl Kahil on November 5, 2022, and Rappler
journalist Frank Cimatu’s conviction of cyber libel on December 14,
2022.
“We call on the Marcos Jr.
government to cease forthwith its abuse of the judicial process and
its entire policy of political repression. It must actively put a
stop to the attacks not just on press freedom but also on anyone who
is critical of its policies. The Philippine government should stop
making trumped-up charges against those who are defending the rights
of the oppressed people. ICHRP will continue to keep watch and
expose the Philippine government’s human rights and international
humanitarian law violations,” concluded Murphy.