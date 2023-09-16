News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

ICHRP welcomes acquittal of Maria Ressa in Philippine tax evasion case

DTI Chief Pascual highlights PH investment opportunities at Milken Asia Summit in Singapore

CARMMA condemns DepEd’s whitewashing of Marcos dictatorship in Matatag curriculum

DTI rolls out the Rice on Wheels Program in coordination with Bulacan rice millers and traders

PSA turns over 2022 CBMS data to the local government of the municipality of Pintuyan

Rural Missionaries of Philippines: Can we get back to our ministries?

PSA joins first and biggest Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Naval

Samar farmers visit Leyte farm

 

 

 

Micro rice retailers in Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance

Micro rice retailers in Eastern Visayas

By DTI-Regional Operations Group
September 16, 2023

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), led the simultaneous distribution of cash assistance to qualified micro retailers across Eastern Visayas on September 11-12, 2023.

As mandated by Executive Order No. 39, the DTI is in charge of identifying and verifying the target beneficiaries for the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Assistance (SLP) (cash assistance for micro rice retailers) through the provision of a list that was coordinated with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the LGUs' Business Permits and Licensing Offices (BPLOs).

Through the SLP, a total of sixty-seven (67) qualified micro rice retailers received P15,000 pesos each. The DTI confirmed that these beneficiaries are also compliant with the guidelines established in identifying the recipients of cash assistance from the DSWD.

The DTI Eastern Visayas Region assures the public that they will continue working with the national government in providing assistance to affected micro rice retailers while also conducting day-to-day monitoring activities to protect consumers and ensure compliance with the price cap.

 

 