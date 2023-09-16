Micro rice retailers in
Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
September 16, 2023
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the
assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), led the
simultaneous distribution of cash assistance to qualified micro
retailers across Eastern Visayas on September 11-12, 2023.
As mandated by Executive
Order No. 39, the DTI is in charge of identifying and verifying the
target beneficiaries for the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood
Assistance (SLP) (cash assistance for micro rice retailers) through
the provision of a list that was coordinated with the Department of
Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the LGUs' Business Permits
and Licensing Offices (BPLOs).
Through the SLP, a total
of sixty-seven (67) qualified micro rice retailers received
P15,000 pesos each. The DTI confirmed that these beneficiaries are
also compliant with the guidelines established in identifying the
recipients of cash assistance from the DSWD.
The DTI Eastern Visayas
Region assures the public that they will continue working with the
national government in providing assistance to affected micro rice
retailers while also conducting day-to-day monitoring activities to
protect consumers and ensure compliance with the price cap.