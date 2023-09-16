Micro rice retailers in Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

September 16, 2023

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), led the simultaneous distribution of cash assistance to qualified micro retailers across Eastern Visayas on September 11-12, 2023.

As mandated by Executive Order No. 39, the DTI is in charge of identifying and verifying the target beneficiaries for the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Assistance (SLP) (cash assistance for micro rice retailers) through the provision of a list that was coordinated with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the LGUs' Business Permits and Licensing Offices (BPLOs).

Through the SLP, a total of sixty-seven (67) qualified micro rice retailers received P15,000 pesos each. The DTI confirmed that these beneficiaries are also compliant with the guidelines established in identifying the recipients of cash assistance from the DSWD.