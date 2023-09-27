|
|
|
PSA-RSSO 8 awards
Outstanding Stakeholders in Eastern Visayas
|
The
awardees of the 2023 Outstanding PSA Stakeholders
Appreciation Ceremony at the regional level (from right,
front row): Engr. Manuel Boholano of PPA-PMO Eastern
Leyte-Samar, Dr. Benedicto T. Militante Jr. of EVSU; Dr.
Norberto Milla of VSU, Irvin Conejo of PPA-PMO Western
Leyte-Biliran, Sarwell Meniano of PNA, Roy Soledad of PLAN
International-Visayas Support Center; (from left, back row):
Reynan Macalalad of Gaisano Capital Real, Ionnes Omang of
DYVL Aksyon Radyo Tacloban, Dalmacio Grafil of LSDE, Vaneza
Carlos and Abigail Ramirez of Robinsons Place,Kathleen
Garcia of DepEd-8, Cherry Mae Bello of RACCO-8; Anesia
Babante, Mae Almonte and RD Wilma Perante of PSA-RSSO 8, RD
Meylene Rosales of NEDA-8, Lene Abarca and Anthony Geonzon
of Robinsons North, Malcom James Ching of PCCI
Tacloban-Leyte Inc., Loren Valenzona of CHED-8, Ofelia Pagay
of DSWD-8, Maria Teresa Patindol of DENR-8, and Reyselle
Gaviola of PPA PMO Western Leyte -Biliran.
By
PSA-8
September 27, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY –
During the 2023 Outstanding PSA Stakeholders’ Appreciation Ceremony,
the Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII (PSA-RSSO 8) recognized its partner organizations and
individuals who have been instrumental in the success of PSA
programs and activities for the past 10 years. The ceremony serves
as the culminating activity of the 10th PSA Anniversary celebration
anchored on the theme, “Providing Quality Services Through Digital
Transformation”.
In her message for the
stakeholders, National Economic and Development Authority VIII (NEDA
8) Regional Director and Regional Statistics Committee VIII (RSC 8)
Chairperson Meylene Rosales said that significant strides have been
made in improving the quality and timeliness of national and
regional data as well as the efficiency of data collection, in the
past ten years. She attributed the better data environment to the
dedication of PSA and the continuing support of many agencies,
organizations, institutions, and individuals, especially the survey
respondents.
Congratulatory messages
and impressions were also keyed in by Dr. Norberto Milla who
represented Pres. Edgardo Tulin of Visayas State University (VSU)-Main
Campus; Ofelia Pagay, the Chief of Policy and Plans Division of
Department of Social Welfare and Development VIII (DSWD-8); and
Ofelia Royandoyan, Municipal Civil Registrar of Catbalogan City.
The stakeholder-nominees
were evaluated based on five (5) award categories with specific
criteria rating for activities conducted in 2018 to 2023. At the
regional office, the awardees were the following: