PSA-RSSO 8 awards Outstanding Stakeholders in Eastern Visayas



The awardees of the 2023 Outstanding PSA Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony at the regional level (from right, front row): Engr. Manuel Boholano of PPA-PMO Eastern Leyte-Samar, Dr. Benedicto T. Militante Jr. of EVSU; Dr. Norberto Milla of VSU, Irvin Conejo of PPA-PMO Western Leyte-Biliran, Sarwell Meniano of PNA, Roy Soledad of PLAN International-Visayas Support Center; (from left, back row): Reynan Macalalad of Gaisano Capital Real, Ionnes Omang of DYVL Aksyon Radyo Tacloban, Dalmacio Grafil of LSDE, Vaneza Carlos and Abigail Ramirez of Robinsons Place,Kathleen Garcia of DepEd-8, Cherry Mae Bello of RACCO-8; Anesia Babante, Mae Almonte and RD Wilma Perante of PSA-RSSO 8, RD Meylene Rosales of NEDA-8, Lene Abarca and Anthony Geonzon of Robinsons North, Malcom James Ching of PCCI Tacloban-Leyte Inc., Loren Valenzona of CHED-8, Ofelia Pagay of DSWD-8, Maria Teresa Patindol of DENR-8, and Reyselle Gaviola of PPA PMO Western Leyte -Biliran.

By PSA-8

September 27, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – During the 2023 Outstanding PSA Stakeholders’ Appreciation Ceremony, the Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA-RSSO 8) recognized its partner organizations and individuals who have been instrumental in the success of PSA programs and activities for the past 10 years. The ceremony serves as the culminating activity of the 10th PSA Anniversary celebration anchored on the theme, “Providing Quality Services Through Digital Transformation”.

In her message for the stakeholders, National Economic and Development Authority VIII (NEDA 8) Regional Director and Regional Statistics Committee VIII (RSC 8) Chairperson Meylene Rosales said that significant strides have been made in improving the quality and timeliness of national and regional data as well as the efficiency of data collection, in the past ten years. She attributed the better data environment to the dedication of PSA and the continuing support of many agencies, organizations, institutions, and individuals, especially the survey respondents.

Congratulatory messages and impressions were also keyed in by Dr. Norberto Milla who represented Pres. Edgardo Tulin of Visayas State University (VSU)-Main Campus; Ofelia Pagay, the Chief of Policy and Plans Division of Department of Social Welfare and Development VIII (DSWD-8); and Ofelia Royandoyan, Municipal Civil Registrar of Catbalogan City.