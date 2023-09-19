News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Tribute to LALA: A Lumad Activist, Artist, and Fighter

Micro rice retailers in Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance

ICHRP welcomes acquittal of Maria Ressa in Philippine tax evasion case

DTI Chief Pascual highlights PH investment opportunities at Milken Asia Summit in Singapore

CARMMA condemns DepEd’s whitewashing of Marcos dictatorship in Matatag curriculum

DTI rolls out the Rice on Wheels Program in coordination with Bulacan rice millers and traders

PSA turns over 2022 CBMS data to the local government of the municipality of Pintuyan

 
 

 

 

Road from Barangays Bisitahan to Bonga constructed

Bisitahan-Bonga barangay road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
September 19, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A road has been recently constructed which is allotted from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 from Barangays Bisitahan to Bonga in the Municipality of Tarangnan, said Samar First DEO.

The project has a contract amount of P24.47 million under the Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP).

A road opening of one kilometer is constructed and 700 meters of that has Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP). Its scope of work includes slope protection with a total length of 148 meters and varied heights of 1.5 to 2.6 meters on areas with steep slopes to prevent erosion.

This constructed road is a big upgrade from the concrete foot path or tire path that they are using before. This will eventually connect or tap on the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Mahayag which will give faster mobility of goods, people and services in the area.

 

 