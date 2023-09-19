Road from Barangays Bisitahan to Bonga constructed

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

September 19, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A road has been recently constructed which is allotted from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 from Barangays Bisitahan to Bonga in the Municipality of Tarangnan, said Samar First DEO.

The project has a contract amount of P24.47 million under the Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP).

A road opening of one kilometer is constructed and 700 meters of that has Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP). Its scope of work includes slope protection with a total length of 148 meters and varied heights of 1.5 to 2.6 meters on areas with steep slopes to prevent erosion.