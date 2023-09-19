Road from Barangays
Bisitahan to Bonga constructed
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
September 19, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – A
road has been recently constructed which is allotted from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 from Barangays Bisitahan
to Bonga in the Municipality of Tarangnan, said Samar First DEO.
The project has a contract
amount of P24.47 million under the Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP).
A road opening of one
kilometer is constructed and 700 meters of that has Portland Cement
Concrete Pavement (PCCP). Its scope of work includes slope
protection with a total length of 148 meters and varied heights of
1.5 to 2.6 meters on areas with steep slopes to prevent erosion.
This constructed road is a
big upgrade from the concrete foot path or tire path that they are
using before. This will eventually connect or tap on the Maharlika
Highway in Barangay Mahayag which will give faster mobility of
goods, people and services in the area.