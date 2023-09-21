PSA-RSSO 8 sweeps 6 major accomplishments in 2022 PSA Awards



PSA Regional Director Wilma Perante, Renavil Cueva and Sheryl Ann Jamisola, Chief Statistical Specialists of the Provincial Statistical Office of Biliran and Leyte, respectively, received their 2022 PSA awards during the PSA 10th Anniversary Celebration held at Seda Vertis North, Quezon City.

By PSA-8

September 21, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA-RSSO 8) was among 17 other regions in the country that garnered major accolades during the 2022 PSA Awards held during PSA 10th Anniversary Celebration at PSA Central Office.

The PSA Awards is an annual incentive system aimed at ensuring timely delivery of quality outputs in the implementation of PSA’s mandate. During the recently concluded 2022 PSA Awards, PSA-RSSO 8 and its Provincial Statistical Offices won the following awards:

1. 2nd Place Best in Partnership and Linkages – PSA-RSSO 8

2. 5th Place Best in Information Dissemination – PSA-RSSO 8

3. 3rd Place Best in Partnership and Linkages – PSA Biliran

4. 10th Place Highest PhilSys Step 2 Registration Accomplishment – PSA Eastern Samar

5. 1st Place Best in Civil Registration – PSA Leyte

6. 4th Place Highest PhilSys Step 2 Registration Accomplishment - PSA Leyte

At the PSA-RSSO 8, the anniversary celebration served as venue for the giving of non-monetary awards through the 2023 Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE). Vianey Marie Almia, Administrative Officer I of PSA Leyte, was awarded with a plaque of recognition for Career and Self Development Incentive. Loyalty awards were given to Judith Joy Avila and Dir. Wilma Perante for 20 years and 35 years of public service, respectively.

Meanwhile, Christian Guy-ab of Statistical Operations and Coordination Division (SOCD) and Jackielou Manco of Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) Biliran, were hailed PSA Gala King and Queen during the PSA 10th Anniversary Gala Night. The top three PSOs proclaimed winners in the series of team building games were Samar, Leyte and Eastern Samar.