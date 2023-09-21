PSA-RSSO 8 sweeps 6 major accomplishments in 2022 PSA Awards

PSA-RSSO 8 sweeps 6
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII (PSA-RSSO 8) was among 17 other regions in the country
that garnered major accolades during the 2022 PSA Awards held during
PSA 10th Anniversary Celebration at PSA Central Office.
The PSA Awards is an
annual incentive system aimed at ensuring timely delivery of quality
outputs in the implementation of PSA’s mandate. During the recently
concluded 2022 PSA Awards, PSA-RSSO 8 and its Provincial Statistical
Offices won the following awards:
1. 2nd Place Best in
Partnership and Linkages – PSA-RSSO 8
2. 5th Place Best in
Information Dissemination – PSA-RSSO 8
3. 3rd Place Best in
Partnership and Linkages – PSA Biliran
4. 10th Place Highest
PhilSys Step 2 Registration Accomplishment – PSA Eastern Samar
5. 1st Place Best in Civil
Registration – PSA Leyte
6. 4th Place Highest
PhilSys Step 2 Registration Accomplishment - PSA Leyte
At the PSA-RSSO 8, the
anniversary celebration served as venue for the giving of
non-monetary awards through the 2023 Program on Awards and
Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE). Vianey Marie Almia,
Administrative Officer I of PSA Leyte, was awarded with a plaque of
recognition for Career and Self Development Incentive. Loyalty
awards were given to Judith Joy Avila and Dir. Wilma Perante for 20
years and 35 years of public service, respectively.
Meanwhile, Christian Guy-ab
of Statistical Operations and Coordination Division (SOCD) and
Jackielou Manco of Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) Biliran, were
hailed PSA Gala King and Queen during the PSA 10th Anniversary Gala
Night. The top three PSOs proclaimed winners in the series of team
building games were Samar, Leyte and Eastern Samar.
Republic Act 10625 or the
Philippine Statistical Act of 2013 was signed into law by the late
Pres. Benigno Aquino III on 12 September 2013. This mandated the
reorganization of Philippine Statistical System and the creation of
Philippine Statistics Authority, attached to National Economic
Development Authority (NEDA) for purposes of policy and
coordination. The PSA was constituted from among the major
statistical agencies engaged in primary data collection and
compilation of secondary data, namely: National Statistics Office (NSO),
National Statistical Coordination Board (NSCB), Bureau of
Agricultural Statistics (BAS) and Bureau of Labor and Employment
Statistics (BLES).