Slope protection built in Brgy. Marcatubig

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

September 20, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction of the slope protection in Brgy. Marcatubig, Calbayog City, Samar.

The abovementioned project was allocated from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

The P32.81 million slope protection structure has a height of 3 meters and a total length of 43 meters on the left portion of the road. Meanwhile on its right portion, another structure has been built with varied dimensions due to uneven terrain to an average height of 9-12 meters and a total length of 158 meters. The scope of work includes 612-meter length of shouldering and a width of 1.5 meters as well as the installation of 30 solar street LED lights along the structure.