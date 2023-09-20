Slope protection built
in Brgy. Marcatubig
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
September 20, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the
construction of the slope protection in Brgy. Marcatubig, Calbayog
City, Samar.
The abovementioned project
was allocated from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.
The P32.81 million slope
protection structure has a height of 3 meters and a total length of
43 meters on the left portion of the road. Meanwhile on its right
portion, another structure has been built with varied dimensions due
to uneven terrain to an average height of 9-12 meters and a total
length of 158 meters. The scope of work includes 612-meter length of
shouldering and a width of 1.5 meters as well as the installation of
30 solar street LED lights along the structure.
Slope protection was built
to safeguard residents from surface erosion and rapid drawdown at
the site, as well as to offer long-term slope stabilization in the
area.