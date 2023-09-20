News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Road from Barangays Bisitahan to Bonga constructed

Tribute to LALA: A Lumad Activist, Artist, and Fighter

Micro rice retailers in Eastern Visayas receive cash assistance

ICHRP welcomes acquittal of Maria Ressa in Philippine tax evasion case

DTI Chief Pascual highlights PH investment opportunities at Milken Asia Summit in Singapore

CARMMA condemns DepEd’s whitewashing of Marcos dictatorship in Matatag curriculum

DTI rolls out the Rice on Wheels Program in coordination with Bulacan rice millers and traders

 
 

 

 

Slope protection built in Brgy. Marcatubig

Brgy. Marcatubig slope protection

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
September 20, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction of the slope protection in Brgy. Marcatubig, Calbayog City, Samar.

The abovementioned project was allocated from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

The P32.81 million slope protection structure has a height of 3 meters and a total length of 43 meters on the left portion of the road. Meanwhile on its right portion, another structure has been built with varied dimensions due to uneven terrain to an average height of 9-12 meters and a total length of 158 meters. The scope of work includes 612-meter length of shouldering and a width of 1.5 meters as well as the installation of 30 solar street LED lights along the structure.

Slope protection was built to safeguard residents from surface erosion and rapid drawdown at the site, as well as to offer long-term slope stabilization in the area.

 

 