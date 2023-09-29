CARD Bank marks 26th
year as financial inclusion champion to Filipino communities
|
CARDee,
the official mascot of CARD Bank, joins CARD MRI executives and
heads, including CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr.
Jaime Aristotle B. Alip (2nd from the left), to commemorate the
26th founding anniversary of the country's first
microfinance-oriented rural bank held at CARD Bank Maharlika
Branch in San Pablo City, Laguna.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
September 29, 2023
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Bank, Inc., a microfinance-oriented rural bank of CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), celebrated its 26th founding
anniversary and savings month with the theme “Conquering a new
frontier towards more inclusive financial services” on September 1,
2023.
“CARD Bank has broken
barriers since it has started. On its 26th year, we are gearing up
to conquering new frontiers while staying committed to our mission
of poverty eradication. We will continue doing what we do best:
serving the most vulnerable and socioeconomically challenged
communities through our innovative products and services,” said CARD
MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip during
the event.
The said activity was also
attended by CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito, CARD Bank
President and CEO Marivic M. Austria, Senior Management Advisers Dr.
Dolores M. Torres and Lorenza dT. Bañez, members of the Executive
and Management Committee, Board of Directors, staff, and clients.
CARD Bank, Inc.’s origin
can be traced from the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development,
Inc. (CARD, Inc.), which was organized on December 10, 1986, by Dr.
Alip with other 14 rural development practitioners as a social
development foundation through responsible financial services.
Within a decade, it has
successfully formalized its micro-lending operations by transforming
itself into a formal financial institution and obtained its license
from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as a microfinance-oriented
rural bank that aims to provide the poor with diverse financial and
non-financial services.
CARD MRI Managing Director
Aristeo A. Dequito also shared that 26 years ago they had no
experience in banking.
“Without any prior
experience in banking, we pursued our dream of opening a bank that
is owned by the women we serve. The idea of a microfinance-oriented
rural bank was groundbreaking. But since we started our baking
operations until now, we have proven that anything is possible, and
we have surmounted all the hurdles that have arisen along the way,”
he said.
“I am confident that if we
work together and trust each other, we will be able to overcome all
obstacles and boundaries. Aside from embracing new ideas, let's
remember our roots and where we began. Our experiences and
back-to-basics concepts will also help us succeed,” he added.
Meanwhile, CARD Bank
President and CEO Austria said that the bank is not only serving
CARD MRI communities but is also valuing both micro and walk-in
clients to continue to foster financial inclusivity across the
country.
Throughout the years, CARD
Bank has continued to uphold its commitment in empowering women by
providing them with continuous access to financial, microinsurance,
educational, livelihood, health, and other capacity-building
services that will eventually transform them into contributing
members of society who care about the environment and their
community.
As of August 2023, CARD
Bank has 100 branches and 540 branch-lite units across the country
serving more than 4.1 million clients with a 99% repayment rate.