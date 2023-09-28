Thousands of global
leaders gathered in South Korea for building institutional peace
Press Release
September 28, 2023
MANILA – More than
1,800 people from 121 countries, including the United States, the
Philippines, Ukraine, South Africa, Pakistan, Thailand, Romania, and
India, attended the 9th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World
Peace Summit held in Incheon, South Korea from September 18th to 21st.
During this event themed
"Implementing a Multidimensional Strategies for Institutional Peace”,
leaders and experts in the fields of international law, religion,
education, youth, women, and media participated in about 30 sessions
over four days. The participants engaged in discussions, tailored not
only by fields but also by countries, on practical and viable strategies
to establish a legally binding international law for peace.
At the press conference on the
18th, Lee Man-hee, Chairman of the host organization, Heavenly Culture,
World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), urged politicians and leaders
of countries to work together for peace as he called for action, drawing
from his personal experience as a war veteran, having witnessed the
harsh realities of war.
“Why should the lives of young
people be sacrificed in war? What is politics, and for whom is it for?
When war breaks out, it is not politicians who go out and fight, but
young people who have never bloomed before that are sacrificed. Peace
cannot be achieved through words alone. If we don't have one, we have to
create one, so we have traveled 32 times around the world to carry out
peace activities. If peace had won in this world, there would have been
no regrettable deaths. Through the enactment of international law, we
must leave peace as a legacy to the global community where our
descendants will live,” he stated.
At the main session on the
18th, H.E. Prof. Dr. Emil Constantinescu, the 3rd President of Romania,
said, “During the Summit, we agreed that Peace is not an abstract
concept, but rather a supreme value of humanity that can generate a calm
environment in which people can live without the threat of violent
conflict or psychological pressure. We agreed to work towards the
implementation of concrete measures, both in the short but above all in
the long term, in order to fashion a new system of reference that
replaces attitudes of ‘man against man’ with ‘man alongside man’,
expressed in the motto we adopted in 2014, ‘We Are One’.”
After the speeches, HWPL
signed a Memorandum of Agreement with 18 organizations including five
Schools Division Offices (SDO) from the Philippines: SDO City of San
Pedro, SDO Cavite Province, SDO Southern Leyte, and SDO Laguna Province
under the Department of Education (DepEd), and SDO Cotabato City under
the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE).
The five SDOs committed to the propagation and integration of peace
education in the curriculum.
To achieve fair and
sustainable peace, HWPL advocates for building an internationally agreed
concrete institutional peace based on the Declaration of Peace and
Cessation of War (DPCW) that proposes the comprehensive measures of
peace continuum, ranging from conflict prevention to maintaining peace.
In addition, HWPL continues fostering peace activities led by youth and
women, and promoting a culture of peace through media outreach.
In the progress report
presentation, Kang Tae-ho, Managing Director of HWPL, introduced the
progress of the DPCW, which has received approximately 900,000 supports
from civil society in 176 countries as well as from the Central American
Parliament and the Bangsamoro Region in the Philippines.
Hon. Ahod B. Ebrahim, Al-haj,
Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),
said, “Today, I stand before all of you with utmost humility and say
that the Bangsamoro is now a land of peace, prosperity, and justice
where Muslims, Christians, Indigenous Peoples, and our Lumad brothers
and sisters co-exist and live in harmony. As we embrace a new age in the
name of peace and development, I call upon every influential leader,
policymaker, and peace advocate in parts of the world to become a
catapult that promotes peace, disarmament, and a sustainable future. Let
us continue to write a story of peace.”
HWPL has operated the
Religious Peace Academy (RPA), a platform for comparative scriptural
studies, in 130 countries worldwide with the aim of preventing conflict
and promoting reconciliation through interreligious dialogue. Also, HWPL
Peace Education to learn and practice peaceful values has been
implemented in the various schools and educational institutions in 90
countries.
HWPL officials expressed
gratitude for the visit to South Korea by global peace messengers,
including former heads of state and leaders of ministerial rank, all
united for the common aspiration of humanity: peace. They also called
for the cooperation of the South Korean government along with the
support of the international community, to ensure that such
non-governmental diplomacy can contribute to achievable and lasting
peace.
At this event, the HWPL Peace
Award was presented to 13 individuals in recognition of their
contributions to cooperating with HWPL’s peace initiatives. The Filipino
recipients were BARMM Chief Minister Hon. Ebrahim ; Danilo Mocsin,
Founder of Kutawato Greenland Initiatives from Cotabato City; and
Archbishop-Emeritus Antonio Ledesma from the Archdiocese of Cagayan de
Oro.