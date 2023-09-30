CARD RBI offers solar loans to combat rising power costs

By MARY ROSE JAVIER

September 30, 2023

SAN PABLO CITY – In a move aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to create a sustainable future for all, CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. (CARD RBI) has rolled out its solar loan product. This step is geared towards encouraging affordable, green energy adoption among its clients.

"CARD RBI's solar loans underscores our dedication to promoting renewable energy, combating climate change, and upholding the social objectives of the bank," said CARD RBI President and CEO Elma B. Valenzuela.

“This effort is not just an environmentally conscious initiative but also aims to help Filipino households to reducing electricity bills. Solar-powered devices not only reduce electricity expenses but also have a positive environmental footprint,” added Valenzuela.

For the bank, this solar loan program further defines their commitment to creating a brighter, sustainable future for everyone.

Valenzuela added, "Prioritizing our clients' needs has always been essential to our institution's values. CARD RBI has consistently rolled out products and services tailor-fit to their needs.”

The solar loan caters to various needs, with a range of appliance bundles based on the client's usage and capacity. Among the considered high-technology items is a dual-function solar fan and light. This easy-to-install unit can operate for up to 24 hours.

Merlita Llantos, 59, a resident of West Talaongan, Cavinti, Laguna, and an early client of CARD RBI’s solar loan, shared her experience. “It does not take too long to arrive and is easy to install. The transaction will only take a day, very convenient.” Llantos, who has been using the solar appliances for weeks, expressed satisfaction with its performance, noting that all the devices are functioning optimally.