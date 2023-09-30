CARD RBI offers solar
loans to combat rising power costs
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
September 30, 2023
SAN PABLO CITY – In
a move aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to
create a sustainable future for all, CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. (CARD
RBI) has rolled out its solar loan product. This step is geared
towards encouraging affordable, green energy adoption among its
clients.
"CARD RBI's solar loans
underscores our dedication to promoting renewable energy, combating
climate change, and upholding the social objectives of the bank,"
said CARD RBI President and CEO Elma B. Valenzuela.
“This effort is not just
an environmentally conscious initiative but also aims to help
Filipino households to reducing electricity bills. Solar-powered
devices not only reduce electricity expenses but also have a
positive environmental footprint,” added Valenzuela.
For the bank, this solar
loan program further defines their commitment to creating a
brighter, sustainable future for everyone.
Valenzuela added,
"Prioritizing our clients' needs has always been essential to our
institution's values. CARD RBI has consistently rolled out products
and services tailor-fit to their needs.”
The solar loan caters to
various needs, with a range of appliance bundles based on the
client's usage and capacity. Among the considered high-technology
items is a dual-function solar fan and light. This easy-to-install
unit can operate for up to 24 hours.
Merlita Llantos, 59, a
resident of West Talaongan, Cavinti, Laguna, and an early client of
CARD RBI’s solar loan, shared her experience. “It does not take too
long to arrive and is easy to install. The transaction will only
take a day, very convenient.” Llantos, who has been using the solar
appliances for weeks, expressed satisfaction with its performance,
noting that all the devices are functioning optimally.
CARD RBI will continue to
work towards providing rural communities with access to financial
services and products that aids in environmental and social
sustainability.