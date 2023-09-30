Samar mayor
acknowledges DAR’s continued support to farmers
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) turned over P465,000
worth of farm equipment and farm inputs to the Malino Small
Farmers Association in Jiabong, Samar.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
September 30, 2023
JIABONG, Samar –
Mayor Julie Cereno of this town expressed gratitude to the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for continuously supporting the
farmers by providing them with various assistance.
Cereno, who witnessed the
turnover of P465,000 worth of farm equipment, hybrid seeds and
fertilizers to Malino Small Farmers Association (MSFA) last month,
thanked Samar Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO
II) Alfonso Catorce and other DAR officials present during the
occasion for including agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
from this town in the list of recipients of DAR support services.
Catorce led in the
turnover of the said assistance which also included starter feeds,
pellet feeds, vitamins, dewormer and cylindrical automatic pig
feeders for the MSFA’s hog raising livelihood project. Earlier, MSFA
was provided with 6 piglets as additional livelihood to their
vegetable production.
Catorce explained that DAR
does not stop in the distribution of lands alone. DAR continues to
help agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) make the land awarded to
them productive by providing them support services. This agency also
encourages ARBOs to venture into livelihood activities for
additional source of income, he added.
Chief of DAR Samar’s
Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD), Thelma Alfaro,
disclosed that the above-mentioned package of assistance was funded
under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS)
program for Sustainable Livelihood Support to Disaster Affected
Areas.
Alfaro also explained to
the recipient ARBO that Catorce and MSFA president, Emma Pabua, will
sign a Trust Agreement stating that DAR will monitor, within the
period of six months, the farm machineries and equipment provided to
them if they are being used and accordingly managed.
If the said common service
facilities (CSFs) will not be used within the said period or used
for other purpose in violation of the Trust Agreement, the DAR will
pull them out and transfer to another interested ARBO, she added.
However, if the CSFs are
used and well managed, the DAR will execute a deed of donation to
MSFA, Alfaro stressed.
Provision of modern farm
equipment, fertilizers and other farm implements and inputs is among
the priorities of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.
Meanwhile, Pabua assured
the DAR officials that their organization will treasure everything
given to them so that they can still avail of other assistance from
DAR in the future.
On the other hand,
Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Annaliza Gutierrez
encouraged the 43-member MSFA, of which 30 of them are ARBs, to make
this opportunity an inspiration to grow as an organization and
inspire other ARBOs as well.