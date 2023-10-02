The Guardian Angels in
our life
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
October 2, 2023
OCTOBER 2 is liturgically
celebrated as the Memorial of our Guardian Angels, reminding us of
this tremendous reality that we have these powerful spiritual beings
who are assigned to each one of us to help us in our earthly life
and, most importantly, to connect us with God.
The gospel reading of this
memorial somehow tells us of the crucial role these guardian angels
play in our life. (cfr. Mt 18,1-5,10) In it, we are made to
understand that there is a connection between being child-like and
being great in heaven, and why the angels are important in our life.
When the disciples asked
Christ about who is the greatest in heaven, Christ placed a child in
their midst and said, “Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and
become like children, you will not enter the Kingdom of heaven.” And
he further said, “Whoever humbles himself like this child is the
greatest in the Kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one child
such as this in my name receives me.”
A little later, he again
said, “See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I
say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of
my heavenly Father.”
These words are worth
considering very seriously because in them Christ somehow tells us
the important role angels play in our effort to become child-like
even as we grow in age and experience.
Let’s remember that angels
are spiritual beings who upon their creation have made the eternal
decision to be with God. There are also spiritual beings who upon
their creation have made the opposite decision whose effect remains
with them forever. These are the devils.
That the angels of
children “always look upon the face of my heavenly Father,” as
Christ said, can mean that these children who still are not in the
age of reason, are always connected and guided by God. They are yet
incapable of separating themselves from God.
In our case, since we
already have our own mind and have accumulated a lot of knowledge
and experience, we should try our best to be humble so as to be like
children, always guided by the angels who are always on the side of
God.
In other words, to be
child-like is to be guided always by our guardian angels who will
always connect us with God. There is a connection between being
child-like and being with God through our guardian angels. We should
not downplay the role of angels in our life, taking them for granted
or, worse, considering them as unreal or just fictional literary
devices, etc.
This is a truth of our
Christian faith that we should always remember and act on. We
definitely have to train ourselves how to be child-like and how to
connect with our guardian angels all the time. Christ told his
disciples that they had to humble themselves to become child-like,
for the obvious reason that they – and us – are notorious for
regarding ourselves as mature and totally independent, with hardly
any need for God.
It would be helpful that
everyday, we have the habit of consciously entering into a close
engagement with our guardian angels. We should not dare to face our
day simply relying on our own human powers. Each of us is assigned a
guardian angel to connect us with God, and vice-versa, for God to
enter into our lives, since these spiritual beings are God’s
messengers to us.