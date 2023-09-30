News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

PSA turns over 2022 CBMS PSA-funded to 5th and 6th class municipalities in Southern Leyte

Samar mayor acknowledges DAR’s continued support to farmers

CARD RBI offers solar loans to combat rising power costs

E. Samar farmers finish farm business school

CARD Bank marks 26th year as financial inclusion champion to Filipino communities

Thousands of global leaders gathered in South Korea for building institutional peace

Save the Children condemns reported violence, abuse, forced marriages to over 1000 children by religious cult

PSA-RSSO 8 awards Outstanding Stakeholders in Eastern Visayas

 
 

 

 

Catch wall built in Brgy. Nabang to protect motorists

Brgy. Nabang catch wall

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
September 30, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction of a concrete catch wall in Brgy. Nabang, Calbayog City, Samar.

It has a total revised contract amount of P38.40 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.

The abovementioned structure was built intermittently to cover all areas that needs protection from landslides or rockslides. The above structure spans 158 meters in total and 5-meter in height. The scope of work includes road re-blocking with a length of 101 meters and installation of eight (8) solar LED lights.

A concrete catch wall is built to seize falling rocks and dirt fragments, mainly on sloping terrain. Because of its mountainous surroundings, Barangay Nabang is prone to rockslides and landslides caused by the collapse of a weakened slope caused by heavy rains, natural ground movements, or, in extreme cases, earthquakes. It can be recalled that a landslide occurred in the area in October 2020, closing three lanes due to tropical storm "Quinta."

 

 