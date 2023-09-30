Catch wall built in
Brgy. Nabang to protect motorists
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
September 30, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the
construction of a concrete catch wall in Brgy. Nabang, Calbayog
City, Samar.
It has a total revised
contract amount of P38.40 million funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.
The abovementioned
structure was built intermittently to cover all areas that needs
protection from landslides or rockslides. The above structure spans
158 meters in total and 5-meter in height. The scope of work
includes road re-blocking with a length of 101 meters and
installation of eight (8) solar LED lights.
A concrete catch wall is
built to seize falling rocks and dirt fragments, mainly on sloping
terrain. Because of its mountainous surroundings, Barangay Nabang is
prone to rockslides and landslides caused by the collapse of a
weakened slope caused by heavy rains, natural ground movements, or,
in extreme cases, earthquakes. It can be recalled that a landslide
occurred in the area in October 2020, closing three lanes due to
tropical storm "Quinta."