Catch wall built in Brgy. Nabang to protect motorists

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

September 30, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction of a concrete catch wall in Brgy. Nabang, Calbayog City, Samar.

It has a total revised contract amount of P38.40 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.

The abovementioned structure was built intermittently to cover all areas that needs protection from landslides or rockslides. The above structure spans 158 meters in total and 5-meter in height. The scope of work includes road re-blocking with a length of 101 meters and installation of eight (8) solar LED lights.