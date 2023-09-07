CARD MBA marks 24th year with AcciPlan launch and notable achievements



During the 24th anniversary of CARD MBA, seven MBA Coordinators were hailed as regional winners during the 8th awarding ceremony for the “Natatanging MBA Coordinator” on September 07, 2023 held in Maharlika Square Events Place in San Pablo City, Laguna.

By JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS

October 1, 2023

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), the microinsurance arm of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), highlighted its latest microinsurance product, AcciPlan, during its 24th anniversary celebration, on September 7, 2023.

AcciPlan will deliver comprehensive accident insurance coverage for both its members and their legal dependents. The product will undergo pilot testing in select provincial offices starting October 1, 2023.

CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn A. Dequito emphasized the Association’s unwavering commitment for the vulnerable communities. “Our focus has always been the protection and well-being of our members and their families. Our new product underscores this dedication and commitment to safeguarding Filipinos amid uncertainties.

Natatanging MBA Coordinator Awardee

Meanwhile, the program also awarded outstanding MBA coordinators, namely, Rowena Sumilang from VisMin Region as the 2023 NMC National Winner; Jessa Bulos from Luzon 2 Region, 1st place; and Anna Sheila Raut-raut from Luzon 2 Region, 2nd place.

Each awardee received a cash prize, a plaque of recognition, and a token of appreciation.

The event was graced by Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, CARD Bank President/CEO Marivic Austria, CARD SME Bank President/CEO Cynthia Baldeo, CARD RBI President/CEO Elma Valenzuela, CAMIA President and General Manager Vener Abellera, MIMAP Vice President Silvida Antiquera, Insurance Commission Commissioner Atty. Reynaldo Regalado, some of the CARD MRI senior advisers, staff, CARD MBA Board of Trustees, and MBA coordinators.

Adding to the roster of its achievements, CARD MBA has been recognized among the Global 500 ranking of the largest mutual and cooperative insurance companies in the world.

The celebration also highlighted the leadership transition, introducing Reazhyle Francisco as the new president of the CARD MBA Board of Trustees with six newly elected trustees.