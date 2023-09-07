CARD MBA marks 24th
year with AcciPlan launch and notable achievements
|
During
the 24th anniversary of CARD MBA, seven MBA Coordinators were
hailed as regional winners during the 8th awarding ceremony for
the “Natatanging MBA Coordinator” on September 07, 2023 held in
Maharlika Square Events Place in San Pablo City, Laguna.
By
JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS
October 1, 2023
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), the microinsurance arm
of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), highlighted
its latest microinsurance product, AcciPlan, during its 24th
anniversary celebration, on September 7, 2023.
AcciPlan will deliver comprehensive accident insurance coverage for
both its members and their legal dependents. The product will
undergo pilot testing in select provincial offices starting October
1, 2023.
CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn A. Dequito emphasized the Association’s
unwavering commitment for the vulnerable communities. “Our focus has
always been the protection and well-being of our members and their
families. Our new product underscores this dedication and commitment
to safeguarding Filipinos amid uncertainties.
Natatanging MBA Coordinator Awardee
Meanwhile, the program also awarded outstanding MBA coordinators,
namely, Rowena Sumilang from VisMin Region as the 2023 NMC National
Winner; Jessa Bulos from Luzon 2 Region, 1st place; and Anna Sheila
Raut-raut from Luzon 2 Region, 2nd place.
Each awardee received a cash prize, a plaque of recognition, and a
token of appreciation.
The event was graced by Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime
Aristotle Alip, Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, CARD Bank
President/CEO Marivic Austria, CARD SME Bank President/CEO Cynthia
Baldeo, CARD RBI President/CEO Elma Valenzuela, CAMIA President and
General Manager Vener Abellera, MIMAP Vice President Silvida
Antiquera, Insurance Commission Commissioner Atty. Reynaldo Regalado,
some of the CARD MRI senior advisers, staff, CARD MBA Board of
Trustees, and MBA coordinators.
Adding to the roster of its achievements, CARD MBA has been
recognized among the Global 500 ranking of the largest mutual and
cooperative insurance companies in the world.
The celebration also highlighted the leadership transition,
introducing Reazhyle Francisco as the new president of the CARD MBA
Board of Trustees with six newly elected trustees.
As of July 2023, CARD MBA had a total of 7,349,281 active members.