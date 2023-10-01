136 female trainees
benefit from NMP ‘Serbisyo Para Kay Juana’ Training Program
By
NATIONAL MARITIME POLYTECHCNIC
October 1, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – One
hundred thirty-six (136) determined female trainees have embraced
the opportunity to advance their maritime careers and availed of the
NMP’s "Serbisyo Para Kay Juana" Program. Female trainees were
offered free training and dormitory accommodations during the
celebrations of the National Women's Month (March), Day of the
Seafarer (June), and National Maritime Week (September) of every
year, reflecting the agency’s unwavering commitment to fostering
inclusivity and empowering women in the maritime sector.
These 136 female trainees,
representing diverse backgrounds, enrolled in various NMP regular
training courses to enhance their maritime knowledge and skills.
They were entitled to a free training fee and complimentary
dormitory accommodation in non-air-conditioned rooms, creating a
conducive and supportive learning environment. Those opting for
air-conditioned rooms can avail it at a 50% discounted rate.
The active participation
of these female trainees is testament of NMP’s dedication to
fostering diversity and equality within the maritime community. This
visionary initiative significantly contributes to the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goal No. 5: Achieving gender equality and
empowering all women and girls, and to highlight the important
contribution of women all over the world to the maritime sector.
NMP extends its heartfelt
congratulations to these remarkable women who have chosen to embark
on this transformative journey, inspiring others to shatter gender
barriers and embrace excellence within the maritime industry.
Being a strong and
consistent advocate on gender and development in the maritime
industry, the said program was launched as one of the advocacy
campaigns of the agency to promote empowerment of Filipino women
seafarers encouraging them to pursue senior management level
positions.
For more information about
NMP "Serbisyo Para Kay Juana" program and its ongoing commitment to
gender equality in the maritime sector, please visit the Agency’s
Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) or website
https://nmp.gov.ph.