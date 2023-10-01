News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Catch wall built in Brgy. Nabang to protect motorists

PSA turns over 2022 CBMS PSA-funded to 5th and 6th class municipalities in Southern Leyte

Samar mayor acknowledges DAR’s continued support to farmers

CARD RBI offers solar loans to combat rising power costs

E. Samar farmers finish farm business school

CARD Bank marks 26th year as financial inclusion champion to Filipino communities

Thousands of global leaders gathered in South Korea for building institutional peace

Save the Children condemns reported violence, abuse, forced marriages to over 1000 children by religious cult

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

136 female trainees benefit from NMP ‘Serbisyo Para Kay Juana’ Training Program

NMP female trainees

By NATIONAL MARITIME POLYTECHCNIC
October 1, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – One hundred thirty-six (136) determined female trainees have embraced the opportunity to advance their maritime careers and availed of the NMP’s "Serbisyo Para Kay Juana" Program. Female trainees were offered free training and dormitory accommodations during the celebrations of the National Women's Month (March), Day of the Seafarer (June), and National Maritime Week (September) of every year, reflecting the agency’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering women in the maritime sector.

These 136 female trainees, representing diverse backgrounds, enrolled in various NMP regular training courses to enhance their maritime knowledge and skills. They were entitled to a free training fee and complimentary dormitory accommodation in non-air-conditioned rooms, creating a conducive and supportive learning environment. Those opting for air-conditioned rooms can avail it at a 50% discounted rate.

The active participation of these female trainees is testament of NMP’s dedication to fostering diversity and equality within the maritime community. This visionary initiative significantly contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 5: Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, and to highlight the important contribution of women all over the world to the maritime sector.

NMP extends its heartfelt congratulations to these remarkable women who have chosen to embark on this transformative journey, inspiring others to shatter gender barriers and embrace excellence within the maritime industry.

Being a strong and consistent advocate on gender and development in the maritime industry, the said program was launched as one of the advocacy campaigns of the agency to promote empowerment of Filipino women seafarers encouraging them to pursue senior management level positions.

For more information about NMP "Serbisyo Para Kay Juana" program and its ongoing commitment to gender equality in the maritime sector, please visit the Agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) or website https://nmp.gov.ph.

 

 