136 female trainees benefit from NMP ‘Serbisyo Para Kay Juana’ Training Program

By NATIONAL MARITIME POLYTECHCNIC

October 1, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – One hundred thirty-six (136) determined female trainees have embraced the opportunity to advance their maritime careers and availed of the NMP’s "Serbisyo Para Kay Juana" Program. Female trainees were offered free training and dormitory accommodations during the celebrations of the National Women's Month (March), Day of the Seafarer (June), and National Maritime Week (September) of every year, reflecting the agency’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering women in the maritime sector.

These 136 female trainees, representing diverse backgrounds, enrolled in various NMP regular training courses to enhance their maritime knowledge and skills. They were entitled to a free training fee and complimentary dormitory accommodation in non-air-conditioned rooms, creating a conducive and supportive learning environment. Those opting for air-conditioned rooms can avail it at a 50% discounted rate.

The active participation of these female trainees is testament of NMP’s dedication to fostering diversity and equality within the maritime community. This visionary initiative significantly contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 5: Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, and to highlight the important contribution of women all over the world to the maritime sector.

NMP extends its heartfelt congratulations to these remarkable women who have chosen to embark on this transformative journey, inspiring others to shatter gender barriers and embrace excellence within the maritime industry.

Being a strong and consistent advocate on gender and development in the maritime industry, the said program was launched as one of the advocacy campaigns of the agency to promote empowerment of Filipino women seafarers encouraging them to pursue senior management level positions.