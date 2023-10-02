592 agrarian
beneficiaries receive e-titles during BPSF launch in Leyte
|
Five
hundred ninety-two agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
receive individual certificates of land ownership award (CLOA)
while three agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
receive package of support services worth P1.5 million from
the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) during the launch of
the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Leyte.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
October 2, 2023
TOLOSA, Leyte – A
total of 592 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from 21 Leyte
towns and a city received their individual land titles as the Marcos
administration launched simultaneously on Saturday, September 23,
the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in four provinces in the
country.
President Ferdinand Marcos
Jr. in his message, as he led the launching in Camarines Sur, said,
“Ang programang ito ay isa lamang sa mga unang hakbangin ng
pamahalaan upang magkaroon ng bagong pag-asa at bagong simula ang
mga Pilipino. Magkakahiwalay man ang ating mga isla,
pinagbubuklod-buklod naman tayo ng isang diwa at isang pangarap,
isang bagong Pilipinas para sa bagong Pilipino.”
House Speaker Ferdinand
Martin Romualdez, who led the launching in Leyte, disclosed that
BPSF, a two-day event, is simultaneously being launched also in the
provinces of Ilocos Norte and Davao de Oro, bringing the government
closer to the people.
Romualdez spearheaded the
distribution of various assistance from about 40 government agencies
with Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla, at the Visayas State University
(VSU) Tolosa campus. The affair was attended by an estimated 60,000
residents coming from the 40 municipalities and three cities in
Leyte, as BPSF brings government offices together in one venue.
In the distribution of the
electronically generated Certificates of Land Ownership Award (e-CLOAs),
Romualdez and Petilla were assisted by Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu.
According to Yu, 665 e-CLOAs
covering an aggregate area of 997.7358 hectares of farm lots were
handed over to 592 ARBs from Ormoc City and the towns of Alangalang,
Babatngon, Barugo, Bato, Burauen, Capoocan, Carigara, Dagami,
Hilongos, Jaro, Kananga, La Paz, Leyte, MacArthur, Matalom, Mayorga,
Merida, Palompon, San Miguel, Tabango and Villaba.
Yu explained that the e-CLOAs
or individual titles were issued under the World Bank-funded Support
to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project,
after subdividing the lands covered by collective CLOAs. This is to
improve land tenure security and strengthen property rights of the
ARBs, he added.
Marivic Mendoza, 61, a
mother of three from Capoocan town, and a recipient of 2.2 hectares
farm lot, was so thankful that they now have their individual titles
without spending a single centavo, while Evelyn Dayon, 66, from
adjacent Kananga town, is hoping that they are included in the
condonation of debts and amortization as mandated by Republic Act
No. 11953, which was recently signed by the President.
Aside from the e-titles,
farm machineries and equipment amounting to ₱1.5 million from the
DAR were likewise turned over on the same occasion to the Calaguise
Agriculture Cooperative, Taytay-Iphag-Gapas Irrigators Association,
and the Pong-on Farmers Association from the towns of Leyte, Jaro,
and Matalom, respectively.