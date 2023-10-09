News article
Samar I continues to build road connectivity in Calbayog City

Libertad to Barangay Roxas I barangay road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 9, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A paved road from Barangay Libertad to Barangay Roxas I has been constructed by Samar First DEO drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

A 350-meter Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a width of five (5) meters is built in the said area to replace the footh path that residents would trudge in order to reach said barangays. Part of the scope is a 175-meter open drainage to discharge water. Moreover, this drainage structure stops where the ricefields are located so that water can flow freely towards it to help with irrigation.

The project has a contract amount of P9.89 million.

The road construction primarily aims to connect all areas as well as to provide ease and safe mobility of people and products. This road in the said barangay will allow faster transportation of their produce such as root crops and “copra” since it now offers different alternate routes to the marketplace which will lessen the travel time.

 

 