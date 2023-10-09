Samar I continues to build road connectivity in Calbayog City

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

October 9, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A paved road from Barangay Libertad to Barangay Roxas I has been constructed by Samar First DEO drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.

A 350-meter Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a width of five (5) meters is built in the said area to replace the footh path that residents would trudge in order to reach said barangays. Part of the scope is a 175-meter open drainage to discharge water. Moreover, this drainage structure stops where the ricefields are located so that water can flow freely towards it to help with irrigation.

The project has a contract amount of P9.89 million.