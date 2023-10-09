Samar I continues to
build road connectivity in Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 9, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – A
paved road from Barangay Libertad to Barangay Roxas I has been
constructed by Samar First DEO drawn from the General Appropriations
Act (GAA) for FY 2023.
A 350-meter Portland
Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) with a width of five (5) meters is
built in the said area to replace the footh path that residents
would trudge in order to reach said barangays. Part of the scope is
a 175-meter open drainage to discharge water. Moreover, this
drainage structure stops where the ricefields are located so that
water can flow freely towards it to help with irrigation.
The project has a contract
amount of P9.89 million.
The road construction
primarily aims to connect all areas as well as to provide ease and
safe mobility of people and products. This road in the said barangay
will allow faster transportation of their produce such as root crops
and “copra” since it now offers different alternate routes to the
marketplace which will lessen the travel time.