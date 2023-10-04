PH delegation
mainstreams durian in CIIE 2023
The
Philippine pavilion during the 5th edition of CIIE in 2022.
The country pavilion showcased an array of Philippine-made
food products, reflecting the country’s vibrant food
culture.
By
CITEM
October 4, 2023
PASAY CITY – A
delegation of 17 Philippine business enterprises will return to the
2023 edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the 6th
consecutive time with the theme “Share the love for Philippine
flavors.” Anchored on the increasing popularity that Durian is
enjoying in China, the delegation will put a spotlight on Philippine
Durian as the country’s key feature along with other fresh produce
and a diverse selection of uniquely Philippine-made food products.
The largest import-themed trade fair in the world will be held on
November 5-10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in
Shanghai, China.
CIIE is a world-class expo
that provides new channels for countries and regions to do business,
strengthen cooperation, and promote common prosperity. It has three
main parts particularly: the Country Pavilion, Enterprise and
Business Fair for goods and services, and International Trade Forum.
Similar to its previous editions since 2020, this year’s edition
will be a mixture of onsite participation amplified by participants’
CIIE online account to ensure wider reach and better business
engagement.
The hybrid participation
by the country’s delegation under FOODPhilippines banner, which is
spearheaded by the Center for International Trade Expositions and
Missions (CITEM) – the export promotion arm of the Philippine
Department of Trade and Industry – aims to promote the Philippinesas
a top sourcing destination for premium food products. Working
alongside CITEM are the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry
- Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Philippine Trade and Investment
Center - Shanghai (PTIC-Shanghai), Philippine Department of
Agriculture - Office of the Agriculture Counselor in Beijing (DA-OAC
Beijing), Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., (PhilExport),
and the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce &
Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).
Durian as a rising
commodity in China
Over the past few years,
Durian was catapulted to fame in China. It has gained increasing
popularity among Chinese consumers turning the famed tropical fruit
into a status symbol. This can be observed in Chinese weddings which
are steeped in customary practices handed down through generations.
For one, wedding guests would go the extra mile and show love for
the newlyweds by providing the spouses with exquisite gifts. These
gifts usually include food and other farm produce such as grapes,
ham sausage, milk, and dried mushrooms – all of which symbolize
wealth, abundance, and prosperity. Although in recent years, Durian
has become the go-to present, putting all its rivals on the
sidelines.
Despite its huge,
thorn-covered husk and its putrid and pungent smell, Durian has been
dubbed the “king of fruits” across Southeast Asia. This could be
attributed to the polarizing experience one would go through after
munching on the tropical fruit which boasts of its unique, creamy
texture and custard flavor that is similar to an ice cream bar.
Durian hailed “king of
fruits’, dethrones all other competitors
Accounting for 20% of
global market consumption, China is the 3rd largest consumer of
Durian across the world faring right behind Indonesia and the
Philippines. In 2022, China imported 824,000 tons of fresh Durian
which was valued at USD 4 billion. This was 4 times bigger than the
volume imported in 2017 according to a report provided by the World
Trade Organization.
Early this year, the
Philippines forged partnership with China as Chinese President Xi
and his counterpart Marcos Jr. signed 14 bilateral agreements
covering investment in infrastructure and Durian import following
the latter’s state visit to Beijing.
The Philippines is more
than capable to tap this huge opportunity and address this demand.
In 2021, the Philippines yielded more than 70,000 (73,867) metric
tons of fresh Durian, with Davao Region as the top producer after
covering 78% of the total Durian production. The country has a
well-established Durian market in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore,
Hongkong, and South Korea.
“This huge Chinese market
for fresh Durian and other related produce is seen as a great
opportunity for the Philippines,” PTIC-Shanghai Commercial Counselor
Glenn Peñaranda said.
“It’s been quite evident
that Chinese consumers have developed this keen appetite for fresh
Durian. With China being the Philippines’ largest trading partner,
it’s only fitting that we seize this opportunity and put our best
foot forward in providing aid to our local Durian farmers. Our
longstanding trade partner is cradling a huge market waiting to be
tapped,” he added.
Photo
taken during the export of the first batch of fresh Durian from
Davao City to China. (Courtesy of PTV News)
The Department of
Agriculture (DA) set a new milestone after the first batch of
Philippine Durian was exported to China in April to May this year,
shipping a total of 586 metric tons of fresh Durian which directly
penetrated Huizhan market in Shanghai and Gaobeidian market in Hebei
Province for the northern market, especially Beijing. This momentous
trade deal is expected to generate USD 150 million worth of revenue
according to the Bureau of Plants and Industry (BPI).
“This is a significant
progress that comes with vast economic potential. Following the
export of fresh Durian along with other agricultural produce, we are
given the opportunity to generate more exports to China and to also
promote collaboration including investments in production and the
value chain. That is why our participation in this year’s edition of
CIIE can be likened to opening a treasure trove. Not only that it
enhances bilateral trade relations between China and the Philippines
but also forges stronger ties between the two countries,” Mr.
Peñaranda explained.
According to Agriculture
Counselor Ana GM B. Abejuela of the DA-OAC in Beijing, the
Philippines’ homegrown Durian variety, which slightly edged out its
competitors, took a warm reception from the Chinese consumers.
“Consumers who tasted the
Philippine Durian, especially the golden Puyat, said that the taste
is closer to Musang King, Malaysia’s Durian and the most expensive
durian in China. Thus, having Philippine Durian at a much lower
price than Musang King is a double delight for the Philippine Durian
buyers and consumers. It tastes great at an affordable price,” AC
Abejuela said.
The Philippine Pavilion,
which is located at booth no. 1.1C3-01, will be housing an array of
delectable fresh produce along with an innovative line up of
processed food products. A combination of returning and neophyte
exporters, 17 local business enterprises will be at the forefront to
push the boundaries and put onto the table a diverse selection of
fine-tasting agricultural produce which includes fresh Durian,
Coconut and other related products, Mango, and Coffee among others.
The country pavilion will, likewise, offer fun and healthy snacks
such as Banana Chips, Dried Mangoes, Coconut Products and the like.
The participating
exhibitors comprising the Philippine delegation are Century Pacific
Agricultural Ventures, Inc.; Fisher Farms, Inc.; Lionheart Farms
Philippines Corporation; Profood International Corporation; Raspina
Tropical Fruits, Inc.; Republic Biscuit Corporation; Sam Lim
Corporation; See’s International Food Mfg. Corporation; Avante-Agri
Products Philippine, Inc.; Durian Industry Association of Davao
City; Eng Seng Food Products; Eng Seng Group of Companies, Inc.;
Excellent Quality Goods Supply Company; Gerb Golden Hands; Maylong
Enterprises Corporation; Philippine Coffee Guild; and SQ Fresh Fruit
Corporation.
The Philippine
participation in CIIE 2023 is made possible through CITEM’s
partnership with Philippine Airlines, the country’s official flag
carrier.