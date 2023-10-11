Flood control structure
erected in Brgy. Casab-ahan
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
October 11, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – A
flood control structure built along Gandara River in Brgy.
Casab-ahan has already been completed according to the Department of
Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office.
The flood mitigating
structure has a total length of 370 meters (left side has a length
of 272 meters while its right side has 98 meters) and a height of
three (3) meters which connects to the initial flood control wall
built in the area. Part of its scope of work includes a
1.6-meter-wide walkway that runs along the same length as the
structure itself and a 0.8 parapet that serves as a protection wall
for the residents of the barangay.
The flood control
structure will benefit the community with 1,291 population (2020
Census) by reducing flood-related environmental impacts, especially
during heavy rains.
This project has total
revised contract amount of P53.05 million funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023.