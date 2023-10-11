Flood control structure erected in Brgy. Casab-ahan

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

October 11, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A flood control structure built along Gandara River in Brgy. Casab-ahan has already been completed according to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office.

The flood mitigating structure has a total length of 370 meters (left side has a length of 272 meters while its right side has 98 meters) and a height of three (3) meters which connects to the initial flood control wall built in the area. Part of its scope of work includes a 1.6-meter-wide walkway that runs along the same length as the structure itself and a 0.8 parapet that serves as a protection wall for the residents of the barangay.

The flood control structure will benefit the community with 1,291 population (2020 Census) by reducing flood-related environmental impacts, especially during heavy rains.