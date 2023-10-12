PSA brings services
closer to the people of Tolosa, Leyte
Press Release
October 12, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – As
a continuing effort to bring its services much closer to the
Filipino people, the Philippine Statistics Authority Regional
Statistical Services Office (RSSO) VIII in collaboration with PSA
Leyte, once again had the honor to serve the people of Tolosa, Leyte
during the recently concluded “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” (BPSF)
held in Visayas State University last 23-24 September 2023.
PSA delegates attended the
event headed by Deputy National Statisticain, Minerva Eloisa P.
Esquivias together with Regional Director Wilma A. Perante, Civil
Registration and Administrative Support Division Chief, Anesia S.
Babante, Registration Officer III, Marife R. Molon and PSA Leyte
Chief Statistical Specialist, Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola and other PSA
and Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) personnel of Tolosa. PSA
officials assisted during the Awarding of the Certificates of Liver
Birth (COLB) in Security Paper to 262 beneficiaries under the
PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).
The PSA also catered
clients under the various services provided with the overall count
as follows:
|Step 2 PhilSys
Registration:
|
|
228
|ePhilID
issued/printed:
|
|
69
|Prepared COLBs
under PBRAP:
|
|
46
|PBRAP Listing
for verification:
|
|
52
The PSA also conducted
mobile acceptance for requests of civil registry documents with the
following total number of applications filed:
|Live
Birth:
|
|
525
|Marriage:
|
|
45
|CenoMar:
|
|
22
|Death:
|
|
6
The BPSF is the country’s
biggest service caravan aimed at providing government services to
the Filipino people across the country who may not have the means to
avail of these benefits. It is one of several flagship programs and
projects being launched with the goal of attaining comprehensive
policy reforms and full economic recovery.