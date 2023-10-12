PSA brings services closer to the people of Tolosa, Leyte

Press Release

October 12, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – As a continuing effort to bring its services much closer to the Filipino people, the Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office (RSSO) VIII in collaboration with PSA Leyte, once again had the honor to serve the people of Tolosa, Leyte during the recently concluded “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” (BPSF) held in Visayas State University last 23-24 September 2023.

PSA delegates attended the event headed by Deputy National Statisticain, Minerva Eloisa P. Esquivias together with Regional Director Wilma A. Perante, Civil Registration and Administrative Support Division Chief, Anesia S. Babante, Registration Officer III, Marife R. Molon and PSA Leyte Chief Statistical Specialist, Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola and other PSA and Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO) personnel of Tolosa. PSA officials assisted during the Awarding of the Certificates of Liver Birth (COLB) in Security Paper to 262 beneficiaries under the PhilSys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP).

The PSA also catered clients under the various services provided with the overall count as follows:

Step 2 PhilSys Registration: 228 ePhilID issued/printed: 69 Prepared COLBs under PBRAP: 46 PBRAP Listing for verification: 52

The PSA also conducted mobile acceptance for requests of civil registry documents with the following total number of applications filed:

Live Birth: 525 Marriage: 45 CenoMar: 22 Death: 6