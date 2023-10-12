Nabang-Gadgaran road commenced construction

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

October 12, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First DEO has commenced the construction of the Nabang-Gadgaran road with the contract amount of P94.8 million under the Convergence and Special Support Program (Tatag ng Imprastruktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad or TIKAS).

The first phase will work on the embankment of gravel road which will span 2.2 kilometers and a width of 30 meters. The project started in Barangay Nabang which will reach until Barangay Limarayon.

The construction of the entire Nabang-Gadgaran road will approximately span a total of 6.19 kilometers with four (4) lanes and slope protection. The project will connect Barangay Nabang in Oquendo District and traverse different barangays until its endpoint in Barangay Gadgaran in Calbayog Diversion Road. This will serve as an alternate and faster route for motorist coming from Leyte going to Northern Samar and vice versa instead of taking Brgy. Lonoy junction which will lead them to go through the Calbayog-Catarman and Calbayog-Allen roads.

