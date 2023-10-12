Nabang-Gadgaran road
commenced construction
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 12, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First DEO has commenced the construction of the
Nabang-Gadgaran road with the contract amount of P94.8 million under
the Convergence and Special Support Program (Tatag ng Imprastruktura
para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad or TIKAS).
The first phase will work
on the embankment of gravel road which will span 2.2 kilometers and
a width of 30 meters. The project started in Barangay Nabang which
will reach until Barangay Limarayon.
The construction of the
entire Nabang-Gadgaran road will approximately span a total of 6.19
kilometers with four (4) lanes and slope protection. The project
will connect Barangay Nabang in Oquendo District and traverse
different barangays until its endpoint in Barangay Gadgaran in
Calbayog Diversion Road. This will serve as an alternate and faster
route for motorist coming from Leyte going to Northern Samar and
vice versa instead of taking Brgy. Lonoy junction which will lead
them to go through the Calbayog-Catarman and Calbayog-Allen roads.
To provide/build quality
and safe infrastructure facilities that connects and speed up
movement of people, goods and services, as well as connects
barangays in the district by integrated transport system.
This multi-year project is
targeted to be completed in 2025.