CARD MRI plants 750
mangrove trees in Oriental Mindoro
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
October 18, 2023
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) planted 750
mangrove trees in Brgy. Baruyan, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on
October 7, 2023 as an initiative to reduce the carbon footprint and
counteract oil spill in the area.
As part of the restoration
effort, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)
recommended planting the said kind of tree as the area suffered from
oil spill recently.
The said activity also
signifies CARD MRI’s commitment to the realization of the
Sustainable Development Goals globally. As shared by CARD MRI
Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito, “While we undertake various
initiatives to promote the well-being and prosperity of both people
and the planet, the tree planting activity plays an important role
in advancing the 17 SDGs.” He also added that the banking
institutions of CARD MRI has been one with the Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas in promoting sustainable financing through compliance to
BSP Circular No. 1805 Series of 2020.
About 150 staff from
institutions under CARD MRI participated in the tree-planting
activity, namely, CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), CARD Bank, and
CARD MBA.
“It was challenging yet
enjoyable. Aside from saving the earth, we also had an opportunity
to bond with each other, enabling us to strengthen our connection,”
CARD Bank Regional Director Venancia Salazar said during an
interview.
Meanwhile, CARD-Business
Development Service Foundation Inc. (CARD-BDSFI), a member
institution of CARD MRI that focuses on agricultural and fisheries
development, signed a memorandum of agreement with DENR for these
environmentally sustainable activities. This agreement outlines
DENR's quarterly visits to the mangroves and mandates the
institutions provide replacements for any dead plants.
“We cannot fully eradicate
poverty without caring for our common home, our planet Earth. With
the climate crisis continuously intensifying, this activity is a
good approach to help boost ecosystem resilience and combat climate
change,” CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle
Alip concluded.
With a holistic approach
to development, CARD MRI aspires to continuously achieve
sustainability through its institutions specializing not only in
financial services, but also in health, education, and other
community development programs.