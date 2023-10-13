KATRIBU on the impact
of Maharlika Investment Fund on the Moro and Indigenous Peoples
Delivered Speech by Beverly
Longid, KATRIBU National Convenor, during the Maharlika Investment
Fund forum organized by the First Quarter Storm (FQS) Movement
October 13, 2023
Pagbati sa ating lahat na
narito sa Forum. Maraming salamat sa FQS sa pag-imbita sa Katribu na
ibahagi ang aming kabuuang pagtingin sa Maharlika Investment Fund
and its impact on the Moro and Indigenous Peoples. For far too long,
the term 'investment' has invoked anxiety and fear among these
communities, as it has become synonymous with large-scale
destructive ventures – mines, dams, commercial plantations, and
other land conversion schemes. These projects have consistently led
to the displacement of Moro and Indigenous communities, robbing us
of our ancestral lands, destroying our livelihoods, and disrupting
our way of life.
President Marcos Jr. has
outlined mining as a key investment policy to aid in the recovery
from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy and infrastructure projects are
viewed as major indicators of national development. However, these
policies have dire consequences.
With mines and dams come
the ominous shadow of militarization. Communities that protest
against these projects find themselves facing militarization, which,
in turn, brings forth severe human rights violations. Since last
year, human rights monitors have documented 11 indiscriminate
bombings and aerial strafing of rural communities – several are key
biodiversity areas and 7 affect Indigenous Peoples.
Lest we forget, it has
been over six years since the bombings devastated the Islamic City
of Marawi, leading to the forced displacement of 98 percent of the
city's population, along with residents from neighboring
municipalities. This tragedy resulted in widespread destruction of
civilian infrastructure and the loss of countless civilian lives. In
the aftermath, several states stepped forward, offering millions of
dollars for rehabilitation and recovery efforts. The U.S.
government, solely through USAID, pledged $63.6 million (Php3.4
billion), to support humanitarian and recovery work in and around
Marawi.
The Marawi program has
come under heavy criticism of corruption, cronyism, lack of
transparency esp. that the two Chinese firms contracted by
government for rehabilitation have been blacklisted by the World
Bank for rigging projects in the past, and greater role of the
private business entities over community consultation and
participation.
Despite the government's
claims of liberation and near-full rehabilitation, the harsh reality
remains that the Maranao and other residents have yet to be
compensated for the destruction of their homes and livelihoods. For
many, the possibility of returning to their once-thriving city grows
increasingly bleak. Their cries for justice, especially for those
who lost their lives during the siege, continue to echo unanswered,
highlighting the persistent wounds inflicted upon the affected
community.
The MIF’s implementation
comes at a time when the human rights situation has worsened with
the enactment and implementation of the anti-terror law. Under this
law, Moro and IP communities, organizations, and advocates are not
only red-tagged and criminalized but are now even designated as
terrorists, further suppressing their voices and rights. The first
individuals charged under the terror law were Ayta Japer Gurung and
Junior Ramos, accused of committing acts of terrorism as members of
the New People’s Army. Fortunately, the Olongapo Regional Trial
Court (RTC) found inconsistencies in the statement of the witness
and dismissed the case, ruling that it was a result of mistaken
identities.
In January of this year,
the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Dr. Naty Castro, a dedicated
Lumad advocate, as a terrorist individual. This alarming move was
followed by the arbitrary designation of four leaders from the
Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) as terrorist individuals, leading
to the freezing of their organization's bank accounts. Since its
establishment in 1984, the CPA has been at the forefront of
defending ancestral lands against encroachments and exploitation in
the Cordillera region and across the country.
The DBP and Land Bank is
mandated to provide funds for rural and agricultural development –
this includes development for Indigenous Peoples. However, the
implementation of the MIF would exacerbate government neglect and
further denial of essential social services to Moro and Indigenous
Peoples, as public funds meant for countryside development are
siphoned to the MIF and continue to be siphoned away due to
corruption. Discrimination and Islamophobia create barriers,
limiting their access to social services, economic opportunities,
and political participation.
Moreover, these ventures
trample upon the sacred right to free prior informed consent, a
fundamental right and principle that safeguards Indigenous
communities. The environment, too, bears the brunt of these
projects, facing irreparable damage that affects not just the
Indigenous Peoples but the entire nation.
The cycle of exploitation
and marginalization must end. We must advocate for sustainable and
inclusive development that respects the rights and dignity of
Indigenous Peoples. Let us call for transparency in investments,
ensuring that the benefits are equitably distributed and that the
environment is preserved for future generations. It is our
collective responsibility to challenge the status quo, demand
accountability from our leaders, and stand in solidarity with the
Indigenous Peoples who are the custodians of our rich cultural
heritage.
In conclusion, let us work
together to build a future where investments empower, rather than
oppress. Let us strive for a society where the rights of Indigenous
Peoples are not just acknowledged but fiercely protected, where our
wisdom and traditions are celebrated, and where we can thrive in
harmony with nature. Thank you.