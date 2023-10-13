DepEd, Save the
Children, and Prudence Foundation cite success of School Safety
Project protecting 47,000 PH schools from disasters, climate change
|
Batang
Empowered and Resilient Team (BERT) members are using the
School Watching Application (SWApp) as they take part in
assessing the dangers after typhoons and other disasters
that hit their schools. {Photo by Anna Dominique
Esmeralda/Save the Children)
Press Release
October 13, 2023
QUEZON CITY – On
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Department of
Education (DepEd), Save the Children Philippines, and Prudence
Foundation celebrated the success of the Comprehensive School Safety
Ecosystem (CSSE) Project and reiterated their commitments to making
learning safe for Filipino learners.
The CSSE Project is a
multi-stakeholder partnership by DepEd, Prudence Foundation and Save
the Children aimed at strengthening the resilience of the Philippine
school system to all hazards, including the impact of the climate
crisis.
Since its launch in 2018,
the CSSE Project has already reached over 620,000 people across the
Philippines through different interventions that leverage
innovation, technology, data, collaboration, and children’s
participation. It also serves as a sustainable and scalable strategy
for protecting all 47,000 schools in the Philippines against
disasters, including the effects of climate change.
“With the continuous
threats of extreme weather events such as typhoons, floods, and
impacts of climate change, we stand firm in our commitment to keep
students, teachers, and staff safe in schools, and to limit
disruption in learning in case such disasters take place using the
different components of the ecosystem and tools developed by the
project,” said Atty. Christian C. Rivero, Director IV Disaster Risk
Reduction and Management Service of the Department of Education. “We
are grateful to have worked with Save the Children Philippines and
Prudence Foundation to help achieve the vision of uninterrupted
education in the country.”
The Philippines ranks
first in the World Risk Index with the highest risk of disasters in
the world in 2022 and 2023. The said report projects that Filipinos
are most vulnerable to disasters due to extreme natural events and
impacts of climate change.
“Education is key to
uplifting the lives of the most marginalized and vulnerable
children, and any interruption in children’s education can
negatively impact their lives in the long run,” said Atty. Alberto
Muyot, CEO of Save the Children Philippines. “We are grateful for
this partnership project with the DepEd and Prudence Foundation. We
hope that the achievements of the CSSE Project will be replicated in
all schools in the Philippines, and influence other countries so
that children can enjoy quality education that is safe from
disasters.”
One of the most notable
accomplishments of the project was the creation of the Disaster Risk
Reduction Management Information System (DRRMIS) within the
Department of Education. This featured three digital apps that were
adapted to the DepEd's needs and integrated into their processes to
increase data collection for school safety response and planning.
The Rapid Assessment of
Damages Report, or RADaR, digital app enables the immediate
reporting of disaster-related damages, allowing the DepEd to respond
quickly. The information from the app helped the DepEd's overall
internal and external school safety coordination and planning, as
well as influencing an increase in the DepEd's disaster response
budget. Comprehensive School Safety (CSS) Monitoring and the School
Watching App (SWApp) are two more applications and tools developed
to support preparedness and children's participation.
“Disaster preparedness and
resilience is very important in any setting – even more so in the
context of children’s education. The risks to children’s education
are increasing, but so is our drive in developing and delivering
programs to increase resilience and create a safe and healthy
learning environment for children,” said Marc Fancy, Executive
Director of Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of
PruLife UK’s parent company Prudential plc.
The CSSE Project received
an award at the United Nations Sasakawa Awards for Disaster Risk
Reduction in 2022. Best practices from the CSSE Project were
recognized at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27)
in 2022, the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk
Reduction in 2022, and the UK Forum for International Education and
Training (UKFIET) Conference in 2023.