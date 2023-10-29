WAO: Earth Run PH a
success
Press Release
October 29, 2023
IMUS CITY – We Are
One (WAO)-Philippines is thrilled to announce that the “Earth Run
2023: Peace Heritage” which was held on 29 October 2023 at the City
of Imus Grandstand and Track Oval (CIGTO) was an outstanding
success!
Ms. Beverly Lanot, WAO-Philippines
President, expressed her gratitude to the participants, sponsors and
partners especially to Cavite Congressman (3rd District) Adrian Jay
Advincula, Imus Mayor Alex Advincula and board member Shernan Jaro
for allowing the group to use the Imus Oval Grandstand as the venue
for this year's Earth Run.
She said: “The Earth Run
2023 is more than just a local event; it is part of a global
movement that unites us all. Our mission is to complete the entire
circumference of the Earth, a distance of 40,120 kilometers. It is a
difficult task, but it also represents our unity and the power that
comes from working together.
“In a world filled with
differences, we are here to show that when we put our minds to it,
there is no goal too big, no distance too great, and no challenge
too difficult to overcome. We may come from different backgrounds,
but today we stand shoulder to shoulder in pursuit of a common goal.
We are proving that we are indeed one on Earth.
“On behalf of the "We Are
One" Youth Volunteers, I'd like to express our deepest gratitude to
each and every one of you for being here and taking part in this
extraordinary event. Your presence and support are invaluable in
advancing our mission. You are not just runners; you are ambassadors
of unity, hope, and change.”
Five hundred ninety-two
individuals joined the run who were able to cover a total distance
of 1,095 kilometers. The number of participants is over the 500 goal
set by the youth group.
Orlando Gomez, Jr., a
17-year old athletic scholar at Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Manila,
who emerged champion in the 5k category said that the Earth Run was
fun and enjoyable and most of all, it helps make one fit and
healthy. "For those who are thinking of joining future fun runs,
just enjoy it and if you want to win, listen to your coach."
The other champions are
John Kenneth Noche for the 3K category and Jobert Nopal for the 1K
category.
This year’s event was
sponsored by MPT South Management Corporation, Nature’s Spring
Water, Rotary Club of QC Big Bike Riders. Its media partners are The
Manila Times and Diyaryo Milenyo Digital News.
Proceeds of the event will
fund various initiatives led by WAO such as blood donation, tree
planting, clean up drive, donation for victims of disaster,
adopt-a-school program, recycling efforts and climate change
awareness promotion. It will also benefit the chosen beneficiary of
the Imus City government.
WAO is a global
organization of 90,000 youth which is an initiative of Shincheonji
(New Heaven New Earth) Church of Jesus The Temple of the Tabernacle
of the Testimony.
WAO Youth Volunteers
Worldwide also achieved a Guinness World Record as the most people
to sign up as blood donors online in 24 hours consists of 71,121
participants.