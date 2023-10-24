Samar I continues road construction to augment road network

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

October 24, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The construction of Gandara - Matuguinao - Las Navas road commenced from Barangays Deit to Libertad drawn from the Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) program, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

The construction of gravel road will span 2.08 lane kilometers and a width of 9.1 meters. Grouted riprap will also be incorporated in its scope of work with a total length of 220 meters and a height that varies from one (1) meter to three (3) meters.

This road project will connect the Northern and Western portion of Samar. It will start from Daang Maharlika (SM) (San Isidro – San Juanico Br.) in the Municipality of Gandara, Western Samar to Municipality of Matuguinao, Western Samar and connects to Las Navas, Northern Samar. This will increase road network capacity in the Island of Samar and eventually converge the three Samar areas.