Samar I continues road
construction to augment road network
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 24, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – The
construction of Gandara - Matuguinao - Las Navas road commenced from
Barangays Deit to Libertad drawn from the Sustainable Infrastructure
Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) program, said Samar First District
Engineering Office.
The construction of gravel
road will span 2.08 lane kilometers and a width of 9.1 meters.
Grouted riprap will also be incorporated in its scope of work with a
total length of 220 meters and a height that varies from one (1)
meter to three (3) meters.
This road project will
connect the Northern and Western portion of Samar. It will start
from Daang Maharlika (SM) (San Isidro – San Juanico Br.) in the
Municipality of Gandara, Western Samar to Municipality of Matuguinao,
Western Samar and connects to Las Navas, Northern Samar. This will
increase road network capacity in the Island of Samar and eventually
converge the three Samar areas.
The project has a contract
amount of P48.51 million. This is targeted to be completed in 2031.