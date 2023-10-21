Calbayog farmer group
receives greenhouse, farm tools from DAR
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) provides the Panoypoy
Farmers Association (PFA) in Calbayog City a greenhouse
facility and farm equipment worth P402,500.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
October 21, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY, Samar
– Though Barangay Panoypoy is among the remotest villages in this
city, farmers here never felt they were forsaken by the government.
Barangay Panoypoy is 18
kilometers away from the city proper.
Almost all government
agencies extended assistance to us, said Pedro Abajo, president of
the Panoypoy Farmers Association (PFA), when the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) turned over to them a greenhouse facility and
various farm implements.
This is a big opportunity
given to us by DAR, Abajo said. We were given lands to till, and now
we receive farm tools, he added.
Abajo encouraged his
members to grab this opportunity, “Let us plant vegetables, because
after three months, we can already harvest and generate income.”
Samar Provincial Agrarian
Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso Catorce disclosed
during the said occasion that among the priorities of Agrarian
Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III is the provision of modern
farm equipment, fertilizers, and other farm implements and inputs to
agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) to help agrarian
reform beneficiaries (ARBs) make their awarded lands productive.
Catorce encouraged the
members of the PFA to invite other ARBs to join any farmer
organization assisted by the DAR so they could also avail of the
different programs of the government.
Thelma Alfaro, chief of
the Program Beneficiaries Development Division of the DAR Samar
Provincial Office, explained that the DAR provided PFA a greenhouse
so the latter would be able to produce high valued crops, such as
lettuce, broccoli, and carrots, and supply whatever is required of
them by institutional buyers.
Recently, DAR linked PFA
to Calbayog City District Jail as a ready market for their products
under Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) being
implemented by DAR under its Enterprise Development and Economic
Support (EDES) program.
According to Alfaro, with
DAR’s intervention, PFA and Calbayog City District Jail entered into
a marketing agreement in July this year. Under the agreement,
Calbayog City District Jail will purchase farm products from PFA for
the daily food requirements of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
Aside from the greenhouse,
DAR also provided PFA various farm tools and farm inputs, which
included shovels, garden rakes, pick mattocks, suction hose,
watering cans, farming boots, bolos, plastic mulches and seeds. All
these amounted to P402,500.00, said Alfaro.
Meanwhile, City
Agriculturist, Engr. Techie Pagunsan, who was present during the
said occasion, expressed gratitude to DAR officials “for being a
partner in developing the agriculture sector.”
On this same occasion,
Pagunsan also turned over several farm tools and fertilizers to PFA.
Her office will be providing the necessary training to the said
farmer group.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Jose Arropo shared that PFA is composed of
113 members, 69 of them are ARBs.