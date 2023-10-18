8ID deploys troops to secure Negros Oriental’s BSKE 2023

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 18, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army rendered a send-off ceremony for the Company size troops who will be augmented to the troops of JTF-Spear in province of Negros Oriental for the conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) 2023 held at the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 8, Airforce Headquarters in Tacloban City on October 17, 2023.

The 8th Infantry Division, Assistant Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Perfecto P. Peñaredondo led the send-off ceremony of troops, which is a composite team from the 14th Infantry Battalion, 46th Infantry Battalion, 52nd Infantry Battalion, and 78th Infantry Battalion who will be placed under the operational control of 302nd Infantry Brigade of the 3rd Infantry “Spearhead” Division.

In his message, Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo emphasized the vital role of the troops who will serve as an additional force in securing a free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible BSKE in Negros Oriental.

“Malaki ang inyong magiging kontribusyon sa pagpapangalaga ng demokrasya at pagsisiguro na ang boses ng mga mamamayan ay mapakikinggan,” Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo expressed.

He also urged the soldiers not to loosen their guard and stay vigilant.

He also reminded the troops to maintain discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights as they perform their sworn duty, and as a deputized agency of the Commission on Election (COMELEC) in securing fair and honest elections.