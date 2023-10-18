8ID deploys troops to
secure Negros Oriental’s BSKE 2023
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 18, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division,
Philippine Army rendered a send-off ceremony for the Company size
troops who will be augmented to the troops of JTF-Spear in province
of Negros Oriental for the conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang
Kabataan Election (BSKE) 2023 held at the Tactical Operations Group
(TOG) 8, Airforce Headquarters in Tacloban City on October 17, 2023.
The 8th Infantry Division,
Assistant Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Perfecto P. Peñaredondo led
the send-off ceremony of troops, which is a composite team from the
14th Infantry Battalion, 46th Infantry Battalion, 52nd Infantry
Battalion, and 78th Infantry Battalion who will be placed under the
operational control of 302nd Infantry Brigade of the 3rd Infantry
“Spearhead” Division.
In his message, Brig. Gen.
Peñaredondo emphasized the vital role of the troops who will serve
as an additional force in securing a free, orderly, honest,
peaceful, and credible BSKE in Negros Oriental.
“Malaki ang inyong
magiging kontribusyon sa pagpapangalaga ng demokrasya at pagsisiguro
na ang boses ng mga mamamayan ay mapakikinggan,” Brig. Gen.
Peñaredondo expressed.
He also urged the soldiers
not to loosen their guard and stay vigilant.
He also reminded the
troops to maintain discipline, professionalism, and respect for
human rights as they perform their sworn duty, and as a deputized
agency of the Commission on Election (COMELEC) in securing fair and
honest elections.
It can be recalled that on
March 04, 2023, Negros Oriental Governor, Roel Degamo was
assassinated in broad daylight in his residence together with nine
others.