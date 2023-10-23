PSA turns over 2022 CBMS data to 7 LGUs of Biliran Province

By PSA-8

October 23, 2023

NAVAL, Biliran – The Philippine Statistics Authority -Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA - RSSO 8) and Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) - Biliran, turned over the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System (2022 CBMS) results to the seven (7) out of eight (8) municipalities of Biliran, namely: Almeria, Biliran, Cabucgayan, Caibiran, Culaba, Kawayan, and Maripipi. The Data Turnover Ceremony (DTC) marked a significant milestone of the province and its municipalities.

PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante commended the seven (7) municipalities for their full support and cooperation in the 2022 CBMS implementation in their respective municipalities. She mentioned that of the 6 provinces in the region, Biliran is the first province to cover all its municipalities. With CBMS as a tool in diagnosing the extent of poverty, the LGUs will be able to positively target the program beneficiaries in their locality. CBMS enhances local development planning and monitoring of progress. It will also help them attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the municipality.

Director Perante mentioned that the use of Computer-Aided Personal Interview (CAPI) for household enumeration and Computer Assisted Web-based Interview (CAWI) for barangay profiling facilitated the entire CBMS operation. Director Perante thanked the Local Chief Executives (LCEs) for leading the 2022 CBMS implementation, as well as the enumerators, processors, supervisors and barangay officials who all contributed to its success.

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa, in his recorded message, said that the CBMS Data Turn-Over Ceremony marks a remarkable achievement in its quest for a local level data. He thanked all LGUs for their full support and dedication in uplifting the lives of their constituents through CBMS. He further emphasized that with CBMS, LGUs can now make informed decisions. He encouraged the local officials to turn data into meaningful actions and make CBMS an integral part of their governance framework.

Provincial Director Jesus P. Naquila of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) narrated his experience with CBMS as a tool in planning, identification and prioritization of programs at the local level given the meager resources of the government. He said that CBMS can also be used as a tool in outsourcing funds that will promote betterment of lives of their people.

PSA RSSO 8 Chief Statistical Specialist (CSS) Mae R. Almonte presented the 2022 CBMS highlights of the Municipalities of Almeria, Biliran, Cabucgayan, Caibiran, Culaba, Kawayan, and Maripipi on the following: basic services such as access to electricity, internet, main sources of water, households’ perception on safety when walking alone in the community, household food insecurity experience in the past 12 months socio-demographic characteristics, education, labor force and employment, senior citizen’s living alone, and person’s with disability.

Symbolically the local officials of the LGUs of Biliran accepted the CBMS data and expressed their gratitude to PSA for the CBMS data turned over to them, to wit:

Mayor Myra A. Cabrales of Biliran represented by William P. Uy, Mayor Richard D. Jaguros of Almeria, Mayor Gemma G. Adobo of Cabucgayan represented by Rosalie R. Agang, Vice-Mayor Linda Baleyos of Caibiran, Mayor Humphrey B. Olimba of Culaba, Mayor Manolo D. Rubi of Kawayan, and Mayor Joseph C. Caingcoy of Maripipi.

The LCEs expressed their commitment to use the 2022 CBMS results for the betterment of the lives of their constituents. The MPDCs of the 7 LGUs discussed the different uses of CBMS data in their respective municipalities. As managers of their CBMS data, they promised to comply with the requirements of the Data Privacy Act.

In closing, CSS Renavil V. Cueva of PSO Biliran thanked everyone for their support and cited that the collective effort of the government to have a localized data paved the way to the success of CBMS. With the CBMS data now turned over to LGUs, she hoped that the results will be cascaded to the department heads of respective municipalities to ensure that data will be utilized.