To be a saint requires
a miracle
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
November 1, 2023
ON the Solemnity of All
Saints, celebrated on November 1, we are reminded that we all are
actually called to become saints for the simple reason that we are
meant to be God’s image and likeness, sharers of his life and of his
nature as God wants us to be. To be a saint is to be God-like.
That is why Christ always
compared us to God. “You are to be perfect, even as your Father in
heaven is perfect,” he said. (Mt 5,48) On another occasion, he said,
“Be merciful just as your Father is merciful.” (Lk 6,36)
Reiterating the same idea,
St. Peter said, “You must be holy in everything you do, just as God
is holy.” (1 Pt 1,15) St. Paul, for his part, said, “This is the
will of God, your sanctification…” (1 Thes 4,3)
But for us to become
saints, as we should, we need God’s grace. We cannot achieve that
simply using our human powers, even if we are expected to use them
to the full. And this means that somehow a miracle must happen for
us to become saints.
This is where we have to
ask for that miracle. And that miracle can only take place if we
have deep faith. Like those characters in the gospel who begged
Christ for the miraculous cure of their ailments, the miracle took
place because of their faith. In all those miracles, Christ
commended those who received their miraculous cure for their faith.
Yes, faith is needed for
miracles to happen. We have to be clear about this point. For
miracles to happen, especially the most important one which is for
us to become saints, to become God-like as we should, faith is
needed. This was dramatized in that gospel episode where Christ was
presented with a paralytic lying on a stretcher.
“When Jesus saw their
faith,” the gospel narrates, “he said to the paralytic, ‘Courage,
child, your sins are forgiven.’” Christ said this before he went to
cure the man of his paralysis. He cured the man precisely because of
their faith, that is, their belief that Christ was truly the
expected Redeemer.
Nowadays, many people
claim that miracles do not happen anymore. They say miracles only
took place in the distant past, the time of the gospel when Christ
went around in the land of Judea and Galilee. But now, miracles are
considered obsolete, if not an anomaly.
This is like saying that
Christ, the son of God who became man, has ceased intervening in our
lives, that he was purely a historical man, subject to time and
space, and that after death, he is simply no more, completely
wrapped in the spiritual world, if ever that exists, and that he has
no immediate and tangible impact on our lives.
We have to be clear about
this point. Christ is always around and is actively intervening in
our lives, directing and leading us to our proper end, in spite of
our very erratic ways. He can never be indifferent to us, and is
willing to suffer and die for us just to save us. Precisely he came
as an expiation for our sins. He is the one who pays for our sins.
All we have to do is just to try to go along with him in the best
way we can.
What we have to do is to
feel that we are helpless without God’s grace, without begging for a
miracle for us to become real saints!