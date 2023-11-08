Official statement of
Aksyon Klima Pilipinas on the 10th anniversary of super-typhoon
Yolanda
In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of super-typhoon Yolanda in
the Philippines.
November 8 2023
On 8 November 2013,
category-5 storm Yolanda (international name ‘Haiyan’) made landfall
on eastern Visayas in the Philippines. It unleashed a combination of
strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges that is almost
unprecedented in history. In a matter of hours, it left in its wake
severe loss and damage, most notably the deaths of at least 6300
people and destruction of PHP95.5 million across multiple sectors.
To this day, some communities in the areas hardest hit by this
super-typhoon still struggle to fully rebuild and/or recover from
its impacts.
Yet the legacy of Yolanda
goes beyond its trail of destruction. It changed how the Philippines
viewed climate change, from being just another environmental issue
to being a crisis, an emergency that impacts every aspect of
development. It exemplified the urgency and importance of the calls
of civil society and community representatives in the Philippines
and elsewhere for climate justice, for holding big polluters
accountable for causing this crisis, and for the victims of
climate-related disasters to be given reparations from developed
countries and ecologically-destructive corporations.
At the global level, the
wrath of Yolanda directly led to loss and damage (L&D) becoming a
true focal issue in the climate negotiations. After the intervention
of then-Philippine negotiator Naderev Saño, the world agreed to
establish the Warsaw International Mechanism on L&D, in recognition
that climate-related risks and impacts are becoming too much for
developing countries, the most vulnerable communities and ecosystems
to adapt to or mitigate. By 2022, the negotiations on L&D have
finally led to an agreement to set up funding arrangements to
address this climate issue.
Nonetheless, there is so
much that still needs to be done. In the decade that has gone by,
greenhouse gas emissions have continued to increase worldwide. The
adaptation needs of developing nations are now up to 18 times higher
than the financing currently provided by developed countries. While
Yolanda to this day remains the most destructive storm in Philippine
history, six of the next nine most damaging tropical cyclones
actually came after it.
We from Aksyon Klima
Pilipinas will continue to honor the lives lost and the communities
affected by Yolanda and other climate-related disasters by advancing
our advocacy for urgent, effective, inclusive, just, and sustainable
climate action for our collective future. On the 10th anniversary of
the landfall of Yolanda, we make the following calls:
Developing countries must
continue pressuring developed nations to actually live up to their
commitment under Article 4 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change: to provide sufficient finance, technologies, and
capacity-building for implementing sufficient, cost-effective, fair,
inclusive, and transformative adaptation and mitigation measures.
Without this pressure, more incidents like Yolanda will happen in
the future, which no individual or community deserves to experience.
At COP28 and beyond, the
Philippine government must not shy away from reminding the Global
North of our existing vulnerabilities and the L&D that we have
experienced, including through the first-ever Philippine Pavilion at
the climate negotiations. This is not to perpetuate the image of a
nation of victims and reactors; this is to show its true commitment
to uphold climate justice for current and future generations by
holding developed nations and big corporations accountable for their
pollution and other actions that dealt us immense L&D.
Parties at the 2023 UN
climate negotiations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates must set up a
L&D Fund and associated funding arrangements that is aligned with
the imperative of preventing even more peoples and ecosystems from
experiencing extreme climate change impacts. Such a mechanism must
consist of new, additional, and predictable funding for addressing
L&D in the form of grants. It must be based on the principles of
equity, polluters pay, and common but differentiated
responsibilities and respective capabilities.
The Climate Accountability
(KLIMA) Bill must be enacted as soon as possible by the Philippine
Congress. Doing so would establish stricter measures for holding
corporations accountable for their actions respective to human
rights, especially the recently-recognized right to a clean,
healthy, and sustainable environment. It would also establish a
national fund to address the needs of victims of climate-related
disasters, which is aligned with the government’s position of
changing the Philippines’s narrative into more of a country of
initiators of action.