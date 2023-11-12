International Coalition
for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) gathers in Bangkok to
condemn US-backed war crimes of Philippine state and commit to
growing solidarity movement for a just and lasting peace
Press Release
November 12, 2023
BANGKOK, Thailand –
Over 100 human rights advocates from over 30 organizations across
the globe held a three-day conference and assembly on November 6-9,
2023 to decry the implementation of US counterinsurgency tactics in
the Philippines and to advance international defense of human rights
under the new Marcos regime.
Throughout the conference,
human rights experts exposed the ongoing onslaught of violations of
human rights and international humanitarian law, including
extra-judicial killings, disappearances, the intensifying
suppression of civil liberties, the slanderous designation of
respected leaders as terrorists via the Anti-Terror Act (ATA), and
the relentless red-tagging of activists, progressive organizations,
and solidarity activists via the National Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict.
Edith Burgos of the
Karapatan National Council, identified the counterinsurgency
programs of the Marcos government as, “responsible for the steadily
deteriorating human rights situation in the Philippines and
escalating violations of International Humanitarian Law directed
against the Filipino people.”
Burgos’ criticism of
Marcos counterinsurgency programs opened up the reality that the
human rights atrocities committed by the Philippine military and
police are not only aided and abetted by US military aid (over 1
billion US dollars since 2015) and the presence of nine US military
bases in the country – but patterned after US Counterinsurgency
tactics.
Suzanne Adely, President
of the National Lawyers Guild, explained counterinsurgency as “the
organized use of subversion and violence to seize, nullify, or
challenge political control of a region” which the US has employed
since its colonial operations in the Philippines began in 1898. She
further pointed out how the use of the term “insurgency” attempts to
delegitimize people’s resistance, including armed resistance, as
“terrorism,” and drew parallels between the Palestinian people’s
struggle for liberation and the Filipino people’s fight against the
US-backed Marcos regime.
Edre Olalia, President of
the National Union of People’s Lawyers in the Philippines, explained
the significance of International Humanitarian Law in the context of
the current situation in the Philippines. Olalia expounded that
contrary to US counterinsurgency doctrine, armed resistance
movements in response to the severe oppression of peoples is legal
under the Geneva conventions, and further emphasized the importance
of the protection of civilians and non combatants in the context of
civil war.
ICHRP chairperson Peter
Murphy emphasized the critical role of solidarity in supporting the
Filipino people’s aspirations for a just and lasting peace that is
free from the injustice of poverty, landlessness, and state
repression. He reflected on ICHRP’s role in investigating and
exposing the dire human rights situation as well as coordinating an
election observers mission which found massive fraud, vote-buying,
and red-tagging and intimidation during the 2022 elections.
“The devastating number of
attacks that continue under the Marcos regime in the Philippines –
the many disappearances, the forced surrenderees, and the killings
of NDFP peace consultants, are all violations of international
humanitarian law done in the guise of US-designed counterinsurgency
programs. The international community must oppose these.”
Organizations from Canada
to India, France to Australia, committed to strengthening solidarity
support for the Filipino people, continuing to conduct broad
education and information dissemination on the situation in the
Philippines, lobby their respective government bodies, and oppose
foreign support for war crimes in the country.
"The struggle for a just
and lasting peace in the Philippines is not a struggle isolated from
the people of the world; we will continue to fervently campaign
until the demands of the Filipino people are met and activists no
longer live in fear of reprisal."