CARD MRI clinches Digital Financial Inclusion Award

(First from left) CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip and (second from left) CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito were honored as one of the outstanding microfinance institutions (MFIs) at the 2nd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA). The awards ceremony that is dedicated to recognizing achievements in financial inclusion through digital transformation, took place at BSP Assembly Hall in Metro Manila on October 24, 2023. (Photo from MCPI Facebook Page)

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS
November 10, 2023

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) was selected as one of the five microfinance institution (MFI) winners at the 2nd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA), a financial inclusion awards program at the BSP Assembly Hall, Metro Manila on October 24, 2023.

"This acknowledgment is one of those that continue to inspire and motivate us to be more effective in this field. As long as there are those who believe in us, we remain committed to expanding the reach of our services and enhancing our product offerings through continued digitalization," CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip said.

The DFIA awards aims to spotlight financial institutions that have wholeheartedly embraced digital transformation and leveraging its full potential to expand and enhance their operations.

The Microfinance Council of the Philippines (MCPI) organized the event, which was funded by the Citi Foundation and supported by Citi Philippines and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

In addition to CARD MRI, the roster of winners includes Kabalikat para sa Maunlad na Buhay, Inc. (KMBI), Kabuhayan sa Ganap Kasarinlan Credit and Savings Cooperative (K-Coop), RAFI Micro-Finance, Inc., and Rural Bank of Guinobatan, Inc.

Each winner received P100,000.00 mainly to keep honing their digital awareness as well as to improve their usage of technology.

Furthermore, the event gave a spotlight on several microentrepreneurs whose achievements highlight the pivotal role played by these MFIs in adopting technology and delivering digital financial services to communities, thus contributing significantly to the economic development of the Philippines.

 

 