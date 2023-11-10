CARD MRI clinches
Digital Financial Inclusion Award
|
(First
from left) CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime
Aristotle B. Alip and (second from left) CARD MRI Managing
Director Aristeo A. Dequito were honored as one of the
outstanding microfinance institutions (MFIs) at the 2nd
Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA). The awards
ceremony that is dedicated to recognizing achievements in
financial inclusion through digital transformation, took
place at BSP Assembly Hall in Metro Manila on October 24,
2023. (Photo from MCPI Facebook Page)
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
November 10, 2023
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI) was selected as one of the five microfinance
institution (MFI) winners at the 2nd Digital Financial Inclusion
Awards (DFIA), a financial inclusion awards program at the BSP
Assembly Hall, Metro Manila on October 24, 2023.
"This acknowledgment is one of those that continue to inspire and
motivate us to be more effective in this field. As long as there are
those who believe in us, we remain committed to expanding the reach
of our services and enhancing our product offerings through
continued digitalization," CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr.
Jaime Aristotle Alip said.
The DFIA awards aims to spotlight financial institutions that have
wholeheartedly embraced digital transformation and leveraging its
full potential to expand and enhance their operations.
The Microfinance Council of the Philippines (MCPI) organized the
event, which was funded by the Citi Foundation and supported by Citi
Philippines and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
In addition to CARD MRI, the roster of winners includes Kabalikat
para sa Maunlad na Buhay, Inc. (KMBI), Kabuhayan sa Ganap Kasarinlan
Credit and Savings Cooperative (K-Coop), RAFI Micro-Finance, Inc.,
and Rural Bank of Guinobatan, Inc.
Each winner received P100,000.00 mainly to keep honing their digital
awareness as well as to improve their usage of technology.
Furthermore, the event gave a spotlight on several
microentrepreneurs whose achievements highlight the pivotal role
played by these MFIs in adopting technology and delivering digital
financial services to communities, thus contributing significantly
to the economic development of the Philippines.