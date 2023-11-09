Save the Children
commemorates a decade of Yolanda and the impact of its lifesaving
work for and with children
November 9, 2023
QUEZON CITY – “I
can remember Save the Children very well because they were the first
one to respond in Tacloban City,” recalls Lemuel Egot, a survivor of
Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).
Lemuel was one of the more
than 1.5 million Filipino children affected by Yolanda in 2013. “I
can still remember the bright red pail full of hygiene materials. It
was so helpful then because money can’t buy anything during that
time. We didn’t have food either.”
In the aftermath of
Yolanda, Save the Children immediately mounted a massive
humanitarian response targeting the needs of child survivors and
their families, especially those affected in the most geographically
isolated and disadvantaged areas in Tacloban and Ormoc in Leyte,
Panay Islands, and Estancia and Roxas in Iloilo.
“Save the Children
believes every child deserves a future. Our Yolanda response aimed
to provide affected children and their families immediate support
and help them restore their lives throughout the years,” said Save
the Children Philippines CEO, Atty. Alberto Muyot.
Over 550,000 people,
including around 266,000 children, were reached by Save the
Children’s Yolanda Response.
Save the Children provided
73 child-friendly spaces and over 50 temporary learning spaces which
supported learning continuity and provided safe spaces for thousands
of children to play and recover from their experiences.
More than 42,000
consultations were conducted at the mobile health clinics that were
set up by Save the Children and more than 45,000 shelter kits have
been distributed to families who lost their homes.
Recognizing the right of
children to be protected every day and in times of crisis, Save the
Children Philippines led the advocacy for the passage of Republic
Act 10821 or the “Children’s Emergency Relief and Protect Act”
signed into law in 2016, as well as its implementing rules and
regulation.
“This landmark law is
truly significant in the fulfilment of children's rights to proper
healthcare, access to education, and protection from violence at all
times, most especially before, during, and after emergencies.”
“As Filipino children
continue to face the threats of calamities, disasters, and impacts
of the climate crisis, we continue to urge the Department of the
Interior and Local Government (DILG) to prioritize the development
and roll-out of the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC)
and its localization across all 1,700 LGUs, as mandated by RA
10821,” said Muyot.
“A decade after Yolanda,
Save the Children not only helped hundreds of thousands of children
and people recover but it also made sure that a child protection law
is in place and the programs it implemented are meaningful and
sustainable. I am grateful to see that many child survivors like me
have become productive citizens and are living better lives because
Save the Children created lasting positive change in our lives,”
concludes Lemuel.