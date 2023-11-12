NMP welcomes Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan

By National Maritime Polytechnic

November 12, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – Mr. Matsushige Tomoaki, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan, received a warm welcome from NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario and other NMP personnel during his visit to the National Maritime Polytechnic on November 8, 2023.

To have a deeper understanding about NMP, an insighful Agency Brief was presented at the NMP Conference Room, giving emphasis to the Agency's role and significance in the maritime industry.

NMP and Japan boast a rich history of collaboration dating back to 1984 through a technical cooperation program, which has been instrumental in fortifying NMP's capacity to elevate maritime education and training standards across the country. Moreover, NMP was a recipient of a generous US$3 million grant from the JICA's "Programme for Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda." This substantial aid facilitated the acquisition, installation, and commissioning of a diverse array of training equipment and simulators. Notable additions included a tanker-type enclosed lifeboat and davit, a fast rescue boat and davit, a full mission global maritime distress safety system simulator, a full mission engine room simulator, and various cutting-edge safety equipment.