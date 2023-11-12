NMP welcomes Second
Secretary of the Embassy of Japan
November 12, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – Mr.
Matsushige Tomoaki, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan,
received a warm welcome from NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del
Rosario and other NMP personnel during his visit to the National
Maritime Polytechnic on November 8, 2023.
To have a deeper
understanding about NMP, an insighful Agency Brief was presented at
the NMP Conference Room, giving emphasis to the Agency's role and
significance in the maritime industry.
NMP and Japan boast a rich
history of collaboration dating back to 1984 through a technical
cooperation program, which has been instrumental in fortifying NMP's
capacity to elevate maritime education and training standards across
the country. Moreover, NMP was a recipient of a generous US$3
million grant from the JICA's "Programme for Rehabilitation and
Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda." This substantial aid facilitated the
acquisition, installation, and commissioning of a diverse array of
training equipment and simulators. Notable additions included a
tanker-type enclosed lifeboat and davit, a fast rescue boat and
davit, a full mission global maritime distress safety system
simulator, a full mission engine room simulator, and various
cutting-edge safety equipment.
After the briefing, Mr.
Tomoaki was given a comprehensive tour of the NMP premises to have a
look-see of the facilities and simulators generously donated by the
Government of Japan through JICA. While refraining from making
explicit commitments, Mr. Tomoaki expressed a genuine interest in
exploring avenues to facilitate NMP's renewed connection with JICA.
This potential collaboration could pave the way for substantial
upgrades to NMP's facilities and expansion in Luzon and Mindanao,
responding to the growing number of NMP enrollees and the
ever-evolving landscape of the maritime industry.