Samar First completes phase II of road construction leading to Pinipisakan Falls

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

November 14, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office recently completed phase II of the construction of access road leading to Pinipisakan Falls in San Jorge, Samar.

This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total contract amount of P48.95 million under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP).

The main carriageway spanned 800 meters and a width of 6.1 meters as well as shouldering of the same length and width of 1.5 meters. A seven linear meters of Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC) were also installed including slope protections built in two areas with a total length of 45 meters.