Samar First completes
phase II of road construction leading to Pinipisakan Falls
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 14, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office recently completed phase II
of the construction of access road leading to Pinipisakan Falls in
San Jorge, Samar.
This is drawn from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total contract
amount of P48.95 million under the Tourism Road Infrastructure
Program (TRIP).
The main carriageway
spanned 800 meters and a width of 6.1 meters as well as shouldering
of the same length and width of 1.5 meters. A seven linear meters of
Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC) were also installed
including slope protections built in two areas with a total length
of 45 meters.
As of this time, tourists
trudge on foot and ride motor boats for three hours in order to
reach Pinipisakan Falls. This multi-year road project is a big help
in boosting the tourism industry of Samar and will create different
job opportunities for the locals.