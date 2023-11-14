News article
Samar First completes phase II of road construction leading to Pinipisakan Falls

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 14, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office recently completed phase II of the construction of access road leading to Pinipisakan Falls in San Jorge, Samar.

This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a total contract amount of P48.95 million under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP).

The main carriageway spanned 800 meters and a width of 6.1 meters as well as shouldering of the same length and width of 1.5 meters. A seven linear meters of Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC) were also installed including slope protections built in two areas with a total length of 45 meters.

As of this time, tourists trudge on foot and ride motor boats for three hours in order to reach Pinipisakan Falls. This multi-year road project is a big help in boosting the tourism industry of Samar and will create different job opportunities for the locals.

 

 