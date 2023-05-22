IBP successfully holds
the second leg of the CPRA rollout
November 13, 2023
PASIG CITY – On
October 27, 2023, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)
successfully held the second leg of the rollout of the Code of
Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA), marking a
significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to create a modern,
relevant, and responsive justice system. The CPRA is part of the
Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI).
Held at the Podium Hall at
the Podium in Mandaluyong City, the second leg was hosted by the IBP
Southern Luzon Region primarily through the IBP Rizal RSM Chapter.
174 lawyers attended the rollout, which was MCLE-accredited and
counted as attendance of a regional/national convention for IBP
Lifetime Membership purposes. Court personnel and judges who also
attended the rollout were considered on Official Time.
In opening the second leg,
Atty. Pitero M. Reig, IBP Governor for Southern Luzon Region, said
that “the foundation of civil society rests largely on the rule of
law. Ethical and responsible lawyers strengthen the foundation of
the rule of law. Conversely, unethical and irresponsible lawyers
erode the people’s faith in the rule of law and the legal
institutions.”
In his keynote speech,
Supreme Court Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez emphasized the
addition of the word “Accountability” in the title of the old Code
as a significant reinforcement of ethical commitment among lawyers.
The CPRA obliges lawyers to give nobility to the profession to
regain the people’s trust in the justice system. In this respect,
Justice Lopez said that lawyers should maintain a profession that
puts a premium on public service over any monetary consideration. He
reiterated making the CPRA their way of life and recalling its
provisions not just for professional functions but as reminders to
live by them. He thanked the IBP for being a staunch partner of the
Judiciary in the dispensation of justice. He expressed optimism for
future collaborations for the fruitful adherence to the new code for
lawyers.
IBP National Director on
Bar Discipline, Atty. Avelino V. Sales, Jr. echoed the sentiments of
the esteemed Justice that the CPRA is the legal profession's guide
to making all lawyers aware and accountable during his overview and
rationale for the CPRA Rollout. Ethics and ethical conduct, as
propounded by Justice Lopez, is a way of life to be embodied in not
just a lawyer’s professional engagements, but likewise in his or her
personal life.
The CPRA Rollout is an
initiative of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to support the
Supreme Court in its information campaign on the new Code of
Professional Responsibility and Accountability. During the rollout,
deputy directors and commissioners of the IBP Commission for Bar
Discipline discuss and elucidate upon the newer and salient
provisions of the CPRA, as well as the notarial practice among
others. The first leg was held in Cotabato last September, with the
IBP CBD planning to hold 15 more legs throughout the Philippines
until 2025. The third leg will be held in Cebu in December 2023.
The Integrated Bar of the
Philippines invites all lawyers to familiarize themselves with the
updated Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability,
emphasizing that adherence to this code is not just a moral
obligation but also a means to elevate the standards of the legal
profession.
Download CPRA
here