2 So. Leyte farmer
groups receive farm equipment from DAR
|
The
Mabatas Irrigators Association based in Hinunangan, Southern
Leyte receives farm machineries, tool and farm inputs from the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
By
FEBE MARIE BERSABAL,
DAR Southern Leyte
November 24, 2023
HINUNANGAN, Southern
Leyte – Two agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
from this town are the latest recipients of modern farm machineries
and equipment, tools and farm inputs, from the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) to augment their livelihood activities.
Last month, Provincial
Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Roderick Rances led
the turnover of three boat-type floating tillers, three turtle-type
floating tillers, a water pump with complete accessories, and
organic fertilizers to the Mabatas Irrigators Association (Mabatas
IA), held in Barangay Tahusan auditorium.
Mabatas IA, with 182
members, where 117 of them are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs),
is into rice farming.
On the same occasion,
Rances also turned over two fish drying machines with accessories to
the Tabjon Settlers Farmers Association (TSFA) for their “tilanggit”
(danggit na tilapia) processing.
Aside from farming, TSFA,
based in Sitio Tabjon, Barangay Calagitan, is also into aquaculture,
particularly on tilapia production.
TSFA is composed of 50
members, wherein 39 of them are ARBs.
Rances explained that this
is part of DAR’s commitment to provide our ARBOs with livelihood and
agri-enterprise assistance geared towards increasing agricultural
production and income in keeping with Agrarian Reform Secretary
Conrado Estrella III’s advocacy on genuine land reform program.
Cecil Malubay, chief of
the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) at the DAR
Southern Leyte Provincial Office, disclosed that these packages of
assistance amounted to ₱2.1 million taken from the Major Crop-based
Block Farm Productivity Enhancement and Sustainable Livelihood for
Disaster Affected Areas of the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity
Support (CRFPS) program.
Both chairpersons of the
recipient-ARBOs, Rogelio Engcoy and Gina Amac of Mabatas IA and TSFA,
respectively, expressed their gratitude and committed to maximize
the use of their newly-acquired machines in order to increase their
production and income.
Meanwhile, Mayor Reynaldo
Fernandez, who graced the said occasion with Vice Mayor Marian Pelen,
expressed his gratitude to the DAR for continuously supporting the
farmers by providing them with various assistance.