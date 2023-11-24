Karapatan on the Marcos
Jr. admin’s amnesty program
Press Release
November 24, 2023
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights alliance Karapatan takes exception to the Marcos Jr.
government’s recently announced amnesty program for its failure to
recognize and address the social, political and economic roots of
the armed conflict in the Philippines. Instead, its focus is on
surrender, totally ignoring why persons have resorted to taking up
arms in the first place. It is a shallow and tangential approach
that will guarantee not the end but the continuance of armed
conflict.
Would-be amnesty grantees
are enticed to surrender, and thereafter trapped in a web of
self-incrimination. They are obliged or forced to admit to
membership in the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New
People’s Army (NPA) and the National Democratic Front of the
Philippines (NDFP) and the latter’s so-called front organizations of
having committed a number of anti-government actions, which may
include activities that do not involve the use of arms. This
provision basically restores Republic Act 1700 or the
Anti-Subversion Law, which penalizes mere membership in the CPP, NPA
or NDFP, regardless of actual participation in rebellious acts. The
amnesty program also effectively criminalizes political activism and
conflates it with rebellion, and insidiously targets persons who
would not otherwise be categorized as rebels because they have not
taken up arms.
The Marcos Jr. amnesty
program likewise excludes those who have been charged under the
Anti-Terrorism Act and the defunct Human Security Act. Considering
how these laws are being maliciously weaponized against activists
and political dissenters, this is cause for alarm. Once this
so-called amnesty program is underway, we may witness another wave
of arbitrary terrorist designations and court cases filed against
activists and dissenters.
The amnesty program
likewise provides no protection against civil suits and offers
limited guarantees as to how information disclosed by the amnesty
applicant will be used.
The National Task Force to
End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) will have a heyday
red-tagging, profiling, harassing and threatening activists who
refuse to join the amnesty charade, rendering them more vulnerable
to more serious human rights violations.
None of these, of course,
will impact the ongoing armed conflict in any significant way, and
will prove to be an exercise in futility, like all previous amnesty
programs of such nature.
Karapatan calls instead
for a general, unconditional and omnibus amnesty for all political
prisoners and others slapped with trumped-up charges, including
those wrongfully charged using the unconstitutional provisions of
the Anti-Terrorism Act and other related laws.
We demand that the Marcos
Jr. government squarely addresses the root causes of the armed
conflict. It must abolish the NTF-ELCAC and rescind Executive Order
70, which are nothing but instruments of repression and are totally
inutile in resolving the deep-seated roots of armed conflict. It
should ensure justice and accountability for all human rights and
international humanitarian law violations, and the immediate release
of all political prisoners. It should adhere to previously signed
agreements in the government’s peace talks with the NDFP and
implement thoroughgoing, comprehensive and substantial economic and
political reforms. It should stop its doublespeak on human rights,
social justice and just and lasting peace.