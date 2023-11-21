Eastern Visayas Medical
Center bags Gold Trailblazer in its Proficiency Revalida
By
Institute for
Solidarity in Asia (ISA)
November 21, 2023
MANILA – In a remarkable
stride towards excellence, the Eastern Visayas Medical Center (EVMC)
proudly unveiled its transformative journey and recent
accomplishments along the Performance Governance System (PGS)
pathway, securing the prestigious Gold Trailblazer Award for its
commendable progress.
On November 20, EVMC was
conferred the PGS Proficient Status during the Institute for
Solidarity in Asia’s (ISA) Public Revalida. This democratic exercise
validates the successful completion of the four stages of the PGS,
ISA's good governance program, where distinguished organizations,
including the Department of Health, the Armed Forces of the
Philippines, and the Department of Trade and Industry, have engaged
in and completed.
EVMC Medical Center Chief,
Dr. Salvador Evardone, presented the challenges and the initiatives
they took to turn their strategic position into reality. In its
pursuit of becoming a center of excellence in health by 2030, EVMC
envisions itself as a “1,500-authorized bed capacity apex medical
center, providing multi-specialty services by 2028.”
From its humble beginnings
as a 100-bed capacity general hospital in Tacloban City, formerly
known as the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center, EVMC’s
transformation journey began in November 2019, when they were
conferred with the PGS Initiated Status. Amid the demands of the
COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital underwent a strategic refresh,
achieving breakthroughs in patient care, human resources, and
research.
EVMC’s PGS journey was
conveyed in Dr. Evardone’s presentation, with their unwavering
commitment to creating positive change in the healthcare industry
and attaining several milestones targeted at the areas mentioned in
their strategic position, EVMC has gained the support of numerous
reputable organizations and external stakeholders from various
sectors.
Among the notable
achievements highlighted is the enactment of Republic Act 11567,
signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, renaming the institution
to Eastern Visayas Medical Center and increasing its bed capacity
from 500 to 1,500 beds on June 24, 2021. Additionally, EVMC
emphasized the establishment of specialty centers in Cardiology,
Neonatal Care, Geriatric Care, and Orthopedics, benefiting the
Eastern Visayas community.
Alongside their
developments are challenges that EVMC needs to address, which were
underlined during the panel evaluation led by Former Medical Field
Operations Director at Wyeth Philippines, Mr. Orlando Clavinez.
Aside from establishing multiple specialty centers in EVMC, Dr.
Evardone shared that they are tackling challenges involving human
resources by increasing the competencies of their workforce.
“So one of the challenges,
actually, is the manpower, [...] We need to capacitate; we have to
invest capital asset, considering that it is a resource and capital
incentive in putting some specialty centers,” Dr. Evardone shared.
Dr. Evardone also shared
their Multi-Sectoral Governance Council’s (MSGC) commitment toward
the growth of EVMC. He highlighted that creating rapport and having
a dedicated MSGC is vital to an organization’s development along the
PGS pathway.
“The lesson here is that
we should make them stay with us, expand the membership if possible,
and engross their commitment toward ownership of good governance and
the change agenda that we have. The commitment itself translated to
ownership and accountability to help us assess the growth of EVMC,”
the Medical Center Chief said.
Usec. Francia Laxamana,
Undersecretary of Health of the Office of Special Concerns in the
Department of Health, commended EVMC for its transformation, noting
its evolution into a significant regional healthcare institution
with multiple functional specialty centers.
“EVMC has transformed from
just a small hospital to now a giant, gigantic hospital as it is,
and with all the 16 specialty centers...because most of them started
from 70% functionality, even up to 96 to 98%. [Y]ou really are very
conscious, committed to be the apex hospital. And you're looking at
a very important role, which is your stewardship role as the apex
hospital of the Eastern Visayas region,” Usec. Laxamana said.
Following their conferral
of the Proficiency status and receiving the Gold Trailblazer Award,
Dr. Evardone extended his gratitude to external stakeholders, the
panelists, and all their employees.
“This milestone is a
reflection of our constant commitment and best intentions," the
Medical Center Chief said in his acceptance speech. "I would like to
commend the entire EVMC family for choosing to strive to achieve
service excellence, in spite of the fair share of challenges,
struggles, and shortcomings. With that, I look forward to our
continued collaboration as we move on to the final stage of the PGS,
the Institutionalization stage.”