1 CNT killed, high-powered firearms seized in Northern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 18, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed and six high-powered firearms were captured during an encounter in the hinterlands of Brgy. Senonogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar on November 15, 2023.

The focused military operation was conducted following the information given by a concerned citizen that a group of armed men was seen allegedly extorting the populace in the outskirts of said barangay.

CNTs who belonged to Front Committee 1, Sub-Regional Committee Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee led by Lontoy Jarito alias Amboy, a notorious CNT leader who perpetrated numerous atrocities and extortion activities in the areas of Northern Samar were encountered by the troops of 19th Infantry Battalion (19IB), Wednesday morning.

The 10-minute firefight resulted in the death of one unidentified male CNT and the capture of five M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, two Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), seven backpacks, subversive documents, and other war materials.

The 19IB Commanding Officer, Lt.Col. Marvin Maraggun expressed his appreciation for the timely information provided by the locales and commended the Barangay Task Force-End Local Communist Armed Conflict (BTF-ELCAC) for their support in the anti-insurgency campaign.

"The successful operation underscores the desire of populace, members of BTF-ELCAC and MTF-ELCAC in their collective effort in ending local armed conflict in the hinterlands of Pambujan," Lt.Col. Maraggun said.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Maj.Gen. Camilo Ligayo lauded the troops for their efforts to bring peace to Northern Samar. He also thanked the citizens who gave information vital to the successful operation.

"Let us continue engaging the communities from the Barangays down to Sitios, to build a strong relationship with the communities and encourage them to cooperate with the government. Let us continuously engage the populace to inform them of the government’s programs for them who are willing to surrender," Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.

He also extends his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the killed CNT.