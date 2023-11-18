1 CNT killed,
high-powered firearms seized in Northern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 18, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed and six
high-powered firearms were captured during an encounter in the
hinterlands of Brgy. Senonogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar on November
15, 2023.
The focused military
operation was conducted following the information given by a
concerned citizen that a group of armed men was seen allegedly
extorting the populace in the outskirts of said barangay.
CNTs who belonged to Front
Committee 1, Sub-Regional Committee Emporium of the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee led by Lontoy Jarito alias Amboy, a
notorious CNT leader who perpetrated numerous atrocities and
extortion activities in the areas of Northern Samar were encountered
by the troops of 19th Infantry Battalion (19IB), Wednesday morning.
The 10-minute firefight
resulted in the death of one unidentified male CNT and the capture
of five M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, two Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs),
seven backpacks, subversive documents, and other war materials.
The 19IB Commanding
Officer, Lt.Col. Marvin Maraggun expressed his appreciation for the
timely information provided by the locales and commended the
Barangay Task Force-End Local Communist Armed Conflict (BTF-ELCAC)
for their support in the anti-insurgency campaign.
"The successful operation
underscores the desire of populace, members of BTF-ELCAC and
MTF-ELCAC in their collective effort in ending local armed conflict
in the hinterlands of Pambujan," Lt.Col. Maraggun said.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry Division Commander, Maj.Gen. Camilo Ligayo lauded the
troops for their efforts to bring peace to Northern Samar. He also
thanked the citizens who gave information vital to the successful
operation.
"Let us continue engaging
the communities from the Barangays down to Sitios, to build a strong
relationship with the communities and encourage them to cooperate
with the government. Let us continuously engage the populace to
inform them of the government’s programs for them who are willing to
surrender," Maj.Gen. Ligayo said.
He also extends his
deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the killed CNT.
"It is sad that another
Filipino who was deceived by the misleading ideals of the communist
terrorists died. My deepest sympathy to the bereaved family. On the
other hand, I encouraged the remaining members of the rebel group to
surrender and be with their families while you still have a chance,”
Maj.Gen. Ligayo added.